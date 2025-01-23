Gabriel Basso's life away from the cameras: from real name to famous mother and siblings

Gabriel Basso is back in action! After a two-year hiatus, the actor returns as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. A tour de force, Gabriel, 30, has made waves with his work in Hollywood blockbusters including Hillbilly Elegy (2020) and Juror #2 (2024), not to mention TV favourites like The Big C (2010-13) and The Red Road.

Away from the cameras, however, he prefers to live a low-key life in South Carolina. Here's what we know about the man of the moment...

His real name

The actor inherited his real name – Louis Gabriel Basso III – from his father, as part of a family tradition. While he's opted to use his middle name for the screen, Gabriel has never explained why he chose to do so.

Famous family

Gabriel was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. The son of lawyer Louis J. Basso Jr. and his wife Marcie – who has an acting credit in the film, Ghost Image – Gabriel grew up with two sisters.

The brother of actresses, Annalise and Alexandria; all three of the Basso siblings were homeschooled, and have since entered the entertainment industry. Among their credits, Annalise is best known for appearing as LJ Folger in Snowpiercer, while Alexandria played Marilyn in Alice Upside Down.

According to Gabriel, he "didn't want to be an actor originally".

"I wanted to be a professional football player, and I still sort of do," he told Hero magazine.

"I've never been told I can't do anything, and when people tell me I can't, that's usually when I try harder. I've been blessed enough with an able body and sound mind. My friend and I write music, and I draw, and I've got soccer and acting, so it's pretty crazy."

Plans to leave acting

An extremely private person, Gabriel doesn't ascribe to the world of celebrity and resides in South Carolina. Speaking to Variety, the Netflix star said: "Right now, I'm doing acting to the best of my ability. But at the same time, I don't feel like a productive part of society.

"If I build a stone wall — that's a thing. I've served the community. I think there's more important things that a 30-year-old man can do with his life."

In fact, Gabriel admitted that one day he hopes to leave the acting world behind and set up a non-profit to better train police officers, particularly when it comes to "mental performance".

"Police officers are representatives of a government people don't trust," he said. "And in order to make that government real socially, people need to see something tangible."

An active person, Gabriel has listed skydiving and motorcycling among his hobbies.