Ginny & Georgia reveals first look at season 3 amid major show news

Netflix has dropped a first look at season three of Ginny & Georgia amid the exciting news that the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

It's been two years since we last saw the titular mother-daughter duo, played by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey – and it won't be long before they're back on our screens facing "new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges," according to creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert.

Netflix has released two first-look photos at the new series, with the first showing Georgia behind bars following her arrest for the murder of Tom Fuller; the second snap sees Ginny and Austin nervously watching from the stands of their mother's court trial.

Series three will arrive on Netflix on June 5. So, what can fans expect?

At the end of season two, fans watched as Georgia was arrested for murder – ruining her fairytale wedding. Teasing the upcoming season, creator Sarah told Tudum: "It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite as hard as it will in Season 3."

© AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in season three

She continued: "When we had to develop the storyline for Season 2, we knew exactly what we wanted Season 3 to be. Georgia needed to kill someone and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts."

Brianne added: "It's not over until it's over. We can't wrap it up in a pretty bow. That's not real life. That's certainly not Georgia's life. It never has been. Why would it start to be her life now?"

© AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

The official synopsis reads: "Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding — ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?"

Brianne and Antonia will star alongside returning favourites Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Max), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), Nathan Mitchell (Zion), Silver (Katelyn Wells), and more.

© Photo: Netflix The series follows the titular mother-daughter duo

Fans can also expect to see some fresh faces in the cast, including Ty Doran as Wolfe, a laid-back student in Ginny's poetry class. Meanwhile, Noah Lamanna (they/them) has joined the cast as Tris, a skateboarding, super-smart friend of Marcus and Silver.