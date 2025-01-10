Celebrity homes that narrowly escaped the LA fires revealed in shocking photos

Los Angeles has been gripped by devastating wildfires this week, with thousands of residents forced to evacuate as flames continue to spread across the city. Two major fires are currently burning out of control, with areas like Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena particularly hard hit.

The fires have already destroyed over 30,000 acres and caused billions of dollars in damage. Among the many homes affected are those belonging to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Tom Hanks, Mark Hamill, Rebel Wilson, and Mandy Moore. While some have managed to escape the worst of the destruction, others have seen parts of their properties reduced to ash.

© BACKGRID Tom’s home narrowly escapes destruction Tom, 68, and his wife Rita Wilson were among the lucky few whose home survived the devastating Palisades Fire. Aerial photos show the actor’s Pacific Palisades mansion untouched, though a neighbouring property was reduced to ash. The fire, which broke out on Tuesday morning, has scorched large parts of the neighbourhood. Tom's son, Chet, expressed his heartbreak on Instagram, writing: "The neighbourhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn. Pray for the Palisades."

© BACKGRID Mark’s last-minute evacuation Star Wars legend Mark was forced to flee his Malibu home as fires encroached on his property. Sharing his experience on Instagram, the 72-year-old actor wrote: “Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there (were) small fires on both sides of the road as we approached [Pacific Coast Highway].” Mark evacuated with his wife Marilou York and their dog, Trixie, to their daughter Chelsea’s home in Hollywood. “Most horrific fire since ’93. STAY SAFE!” he added, reflecting on the chaos of the evacuation.

© 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID Mandy’s mixed emotions Actress Mandy, 40, revealed her Altadena home was partially spared, though the property suffered significant damage. “The main part of our house is still standing, miraculously,” she shared on Instagram. However, she added, “We lost our garage, back house, and my husband’s music studio.” Mandy expressed deep sadness for her neighbours who weren’t as fortunate. “Every house on our street is gone,” she wrote. “I’m feeling weird survivor’s guilt knowing so many lost everything.” The This Is Us star shared photos of the destruction, including her family’s ruined studio and garage, while expressing gratitude for the safety of her children, pets, and loved ones.

© 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID Rebel’s Hollywood Hills scare Australian actress Rebel, 44, revealed that her home in the Hollywood Hills was threatened by fast-moving flames. Taking to Instagram, the Pitch Perfect star shared a terrifying image of the fire-lit skyline, writing, “Cannot believe this.” Rebel also thanked her friend Ornela, who rescued her cat from the property as flames approached. “Thank you, Ornela, for saving our cat,” Rebel wrote. The evacuation order for the area has been lifted, and it remains unclear if any homes were impacted.

A city in devastation

Los Angeles County has been ravaged by multiple wildfires, with at least two major blazes still burning out of control. The Palisades Fire alone has scorched over 30,000 acres, destroying almost the entire Palisades neighbourhood and large parts of Malibu.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, citing high winds and dry conditions as major factors worsening the disaster. With damages already estimated at over $50 billion, these fires are among the costliest in the city’s history.

Celebrities rally for awareness

Several stars have used their platforms to spread awareness and share updates. Mark, Mandy, and Rebel all took to social media to thank first responders and call for support for those affected.

Mandy wrote: “Our community is broken, but we will rebuild together.” She also posted videos of the still-burning fires and described the emotional toll it’s taken on her family.

A reminder of vulnerability

For many, these fires serve as a stark reminder of how unpredictable and devastating natural disasters can be. While some, like Tom and Mandy, were fortunate to escape with minimal damage, others face years of rebuilding.

As the fires continue to burn, celebrities and residents alike are hoping for relief and an end to the destruction sweeping through Los Angeles.