Taylor Swift awards: all the accolades the singer has won from Grammys to world records

Taylor Swift may make Grammys history on Sunday February 4, if she wins Album of the Year – yet it won't be her first record-breaking moment. At 34, Taylor is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon with all four winning the award three times.

If Taylor wins in 2024, she will become the only artist in the Recording Academy's history to have won it four times. But she is already the only female artist to have won the award three times, and she also holds the record as being the most nominated songwriter in the Song of the Year category, with the inclusion of 'Anti-Hero' by voting members marking her seventh nod. (Taylor, however, has never won the award.)

To celebrate what could be a major night for the superstar – who in 2023 was named Time's Person of the Year – below are all of the 'Karma' singer's accolades and world records:

Taylor Swift's Grammy awards:

Taylor owns 12 Grammy awards – and as fans know, keeps them around her various homes, including one in a birdcage in her New York City apartment. She won her first four Grammys in 2010 for her second album Fearless, which won Album of the Year, and Best Country Album, as well as Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for track five, 'White Horse'.

She also won Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for 'Mean,' off her 2012 album Speak Now, and in 2013 she won Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Safe & Sound' (featuring the Civil Wars) from The Hunger Games film.

In 2016 she won Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album for 1989, as well as Best Music Video for 'Bad Blood,' and in 2021 won Album of the Year again for Folklore.

In 2023 she won Best Music Video for the second time for 'All Too Well; The Short Film'.

Taylor Swift's Fearless:

Her second album Fearless, released in 2008, remains the most awarded country music album of all time. It not only won Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 2010 Grammy Awards but it also won Album of the Year at both the Country Music Association Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards that year.

The album was also named the Top Selling Album by the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) twice in a row, in 2009 and 2010, and it won Favorite Country Album at the American Music Awards in 2009.

The album's success also made her only the first country music act to ever win the album of the year award at the ACMs, the CMAs, and the Grammys for the samel record.

Taylor Swift's world records:

Taylor has the most US number one albums of any female artist ever, with 12 of her albums making it to the top spot. She also has the most US single chart entries for a female artist ever, with 212, the most Top 10 debuts on the US Hot 100 with 31, the most simultaneous new entries on the Hot 100 with 26, and the most cumulative weeks at number one on the US albums charts for a solo female act, with 63 weeks.

On December 12, 2023, a day before her 34th birthday, the Guinness World Records also confirmed that her Eras Tour was the highest-grossing music tour ever, earning over $1 billion in revenue so far.

The tour will go international this coming week as she returns to the stage in Japan, before heading to Australia and Europe before back to North America for further dates. It is thought it may gross over $2billion by the end of its almost two-year run.

Taylor Swift's American Music Awards:

Taylor has won 40 American Music Awards, the most of any artist ever, including Artist of the Year seven times. At the 2023 awards she won six awards: Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Female Country Album.

"I have the fans to thank essentially for my happiness," she said during the ceremony. "I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this. And that you still care."

In 2019 she was named the Artist of the Decade, and gave a stunning 12-minute long performance of hits from across her two decades in the industry.

Taylor Swift's Billboard Music Awards:

Taylor holds the joint top spot with her friend Drake for the most Billboard Music Awards ever, with the pair both winning 39. In 2023 Taylor scooped up the top artist award for the third time; she previously won in 2013 and 2015.

She went home with 10 awards in 2023 including the Top Billboard 200 Artist for a record-extending sixth time.

Taylor Swift's MTV Video Music Awards:

Taylor famously won her first MTV Video Music Award in 2009 for 'You Belong With Me' – and it was at that moment that Kanye West set in action a course of events that would change pop culture forever – but she didn't win the Video of the Year category until 2015, for 'Bad Blood'.

In the nine years since, however, she has gone on to win the coveted category three more times, making her the artist with the most wins ever; she also has 20 other MTV Video Music Awards.

"OK. This is unbelievable,” she told the crowd when she accepted the Video of the Year Award in 2023 for 'Anti-Hero' after picking up eight other awards that night including Best Direction, Cinematography, Visual Effects, and Song of the Year.

"I just want to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories that we’ve made recently."

Taylor Swift's Academy of Country Music awards:

Taylor has eight Academy of Country Music awards; she picked up her first in 2007 for New Female Vocalist of the Year.

She won Entertainer of the Year in 2011 and 2012, and in 2014 won Video of the Year for her collaboration with Tim McGraw and Keiyh Urban on 'Highway Don't Care'.

Taylor Swift's Country Music Association awards:

After beginning her career in Nashville, Taylor won the 2007 CMA Horizon Award, when she was just 18. Two years later after the release of her self-titled debut and sophomore album Fearless, she won Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as the CMA International Artist Achievement Award, which "recognizes outstanding achievement by a United States-based artist who has demonstrated the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the country music industry outside of America," foretelling what a global icon she would become.

She went on to win Entertainer of the Year in 2011, and now has 12 CMAs to her name; her last win was in 2017 for her songwriting on the Little Big Town single 'Better Man'.

Taylor Swift's Brit Awards:

Taylor has only two Brit Awards, although she has nine nominations including this year's nod for International Artist of the Year. She won International Female Solo Artist in 2013 and in 2021 was honored with the Global Icon Award.

Taylor Swit's People's Choice Awards:

Taylor has won 16 PCAs in her career – and is nominated for five more at the 2024 ceremony. In 2022 she won all three of the categories she was up for; Music Video of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year.