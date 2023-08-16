Blake Shelton may have said goodbye to his longstanding role on The Voice – but he'll always have a home at NBC.

The country music star – who shocked fans in October when he announced he was quitting the show after 23 seasons – is gearing up for a return to the network next month following the announcement that he will attend the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards on September 28 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

WATCH: Blake Shelton's unexpected reunion on The Voice

Blake has been given the honor of presenting the Country Music Icon award to fellow Oklahoman, Toby Keith, and will provide a heartful tribute to the award-winning country legend.

Nominations for the awards – which is a new expansion of the People's Choice Awards, designed as a tribute to the country music industry – were announced on Wednesday, and Blake might not walk away empty-handed as he is up for four awards. They include The People's Artist of 2023, The Male Artist of 2023, The Social Country Star of 2023, and The Concert Tour of 2023 for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.

© Getty Images Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice in October 2022

Who is nominated at the People's Choice Country Awards?

© Jason Kempin Morgan Wallen is up for 11 People's Choice Country Awards

Morgan Wallen leads the nominations with 11 nods, including The People's Artist of 2023, The Male Artist of 2023, The Song of 2023 for 'Last Night', and The Collaboration Song of 2023 for 'Cowgirls' with ERNEST. Luke Combs and HARDY both picked up nine nominations, Jelly Roll scored eight, Lainey Wilson has seven nods, Zach Bryan and Kane Brown each have six, and Megan Moroney has five nominations, including The New Artist of 2023.

When are the People's Choice Country Awards?

The inaugural two-hour People's Choice Country Awards will take place on September 28 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Where to watch the People's Choice Country Awards

The show will air live on NBC and Peacock at 8/7c, as well as on social platforms, with All-Access Live bringing fans at home behind the scenes.

Who is hosting the People's Choice Country Awards?

© NDZ/Star Max Little Big Town will host the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards

Superstar country music group Little Big Town will host the ceremony. "We are honored to host the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world," the band said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry [House] stage for this magical night of music."

How to vote in the People's Choice Country Awards

The show has been billed as "an award show for the people and by the people", so it makes sense that fans worldwide can vote for their favorite nominees across 12 categories, including the night's top honor, The People's Artist of 2023. Voting is open now through Friday, August 25 and fans can vote online at votepcca.com. Votes cast on Turbo Tuesday, August 22 will count twice.