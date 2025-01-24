The Traitors fans claim new format change will 'ruin' the final

The Traitors fans have been left divided over a major format change set to shake up the final episode of the hit BBC series.

The final episode of the third series will air on BBC One at 8.30pm tonight, Friday, 24 January. However, the introduction of The Seer twist has sparked controversy, with some viewers claiming it could ruin the finale.

What is The Seer twist?

During Thursday night's episode, contestant Frankie was revealed as The Seer after winning the power during the latest mission. With the help of fellow contestant Alexander, who donated coins to her cause, Frankie earned the ability to test the loyalty of another player.

Choosing to bring traitor Charlotte into a private meeting, Frankie is now set to force Charlotte to reveal her true allegiance – a move that could dramatically shift the course of the game.

As the episode ended, viewers saw Charlotte facing Frankie, moments before she was expected to come clean about her identity as a traitor.

Fans react to the twist

While The Traitors has been praised for its gripping gameplay and unexpected turns, many fans feel The Seer twist undermines the hard work of the remaining traitors.

Taking to social media, viewers shared their frustrations.

Tony Boddie commented: "I love it, but I don't know if I agree with The Seer, as it undoes all the traitors' hard work in an instant."

Debbie Evans Mellor agreed: "Frankie should've chosen a faithful, and they agree to split the money and vote everyone else off. Only works if trust is there 100%."

Others felt the twist was unfair to Charlotte, who had played a strong game, eliminating fellow traitor Minah and successfully casting doubt on her competitors.

Julie Ashmore wrote: "I like Charlotte. She’s played the game so well. I think The Seer was set up by the producers as they were worried it was too easy for Charlotte."

Karen Brown added: "Final is going to be underwhelming now unless the Faithfuls decide not to believe Frankie. The Traitors have played a blinder of a game."

Speculation about the final outcome

Some fans believe that the format change will make it easier for the Faithfuls to win, effectively handing them victory on a silver platter.

Kevin McConnachie suggested: "This has been fully set up by the producers. The Faithfuls have to win now. Just a case of how many will be left standing."

John Tuck echoed the sentiment, saying: "It’s ruined the game and means we all know how it will finish. No matter what Charlotte does from here, she is getting voted out."

Not everyone is unhappy

Despite the backlash, some viewers are enjoying the added drama that The Seer has brought to the game.

Emma Gibbons shared: "Loved tonight’s episode. Frankie’s conversation with Charlotte as The Seer will help the Faithfuls realise who’s not to be trusted."

With tensions running high, all eyes will be on tonight's episode to see if Frankie’s new power will help the Faithfuls finally root out the traitors or if Charlotte can find a way to turn the tables once more.

Following the success of the current series, speculation is already mounting about a potential fourth season and whether The Seer twist will return in future instalments.

Producers have yet to confirm any changes, but the fan reaction suggests they may need to rethink the format to maintain the show’s high-stakes tension.

The Traitors final episode airs tonight on BBC One at 8.30pm and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.