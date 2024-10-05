Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt forced to apologise after awkward blunder with Paul McCartney's daughter Mary

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt was forced to apologise on Saturday morning following an awkward on-screen blunder.

The TV frontman was joined on this week's show by chef Theo Randall, actress Michelle Keegan, and vegetarian cookbook author Mary McCartney, 55, daughter of Sir Paul McCartney.

The awkward moment occurred when Matt asked Mary her opinion on mussels."Mary, where do you stand on a mussel?" he asked.

Mary replied, "I don't eat them..." looking uncomfortable, as Matt quickly interjected: "Being a vegetarian."

"I don't eat them," she repeated. "We have had debates in the past about the fact they don't have a brain or a nervous system, I don't think."

"Right," Matt said as he continued to cook. "I don't eat them," Mary said again.

© Dave Benett Mary with her dad and Beatles legend Paul McCartney

Following the exchange, Matt said, "Sorry," and continued chopping, before Mary smiled and asked: "How do you feel about them?"

Fans online were quick to notice the blunder, with one commenting: "'How'd the show go today, Matt?' 'Well, I asked Mary McCartney if she liked mussels or not; that went well'."

As well as her Beatles star dad, Mary's mum, Linda McCartney, found fame with her meat-free brand, Linda McCartney Foods. Together, the McCartney trio co-founded the famous vegetarian movement, Meat Free Monday.

As for Michelle Keegan's appearance on the show, the brunette bombshell looked gorgeous as she appeared in the studio wearing a cosy knitted jumper in a stunning off-white hue adorned with tortoiseshell buttons.

Michelle paired the autumnal piece with stylish khaki cargo trousers. As for her glam, the Brassic actress swept her chocolate locks back into a soft ponytail with face-framing tendrils left to flow free.

Her camera-ready makeup look comprised her signature honey-hued complexion paired with nude lipstick and natural brushes of mascara – a winning combination!