Saturday Kitchen viewers react as host Matt Tebbutt is replaced following emergency surgery 

This weekend's instalment of Saturday Kitchen featured a last-minute change in the presenting line-up following the news of regular host Matt Tebbutt's hospitalisation.

The TV star, who is the lead presenter on the BBC One cooking show, underwent emergency surgery earlier this week to remove his appendix. As a result, it's expected that he will be absent from the show for the next few weeks as he recovers. Angela Hartnett took over presenting duties while chefs Anna Haugh and Ravneet Gill stepped into the kitchen to prepare a mouth-watering series of dishes for celebrity guest Rob Brydon.

At the start of the episode, Angela explained to viewers that Matt was "incredibly disappointed" to not be well enough to present the show as he is a huge fan of comedian Rob's work.

She continued: "But for those of you who have not seen it on social media, Matt had to have his appendix out. He is looking well, he's amazing, but we will not show you any pictures of him in hospital. But we love you, Matt, and get well soon from all of us and the team here."

Fans of the programme were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the presenting shake-up. Although most viewers were happy about the new temporary host, others couldn't help but miss seeing Matt's familiar face on their screens.

Angela Hartnett took over presenting duties on this weekend's episode

One wrote: "@Matt_Tebbutt Saturday Kitchen is missing you as a vital ingredient. Angela was great but it's your show! Get better soon."

Another echoed this, writing: "Saturday Kitchen just isn't the same without Matt. Angela did a good job and today's show was fun, but I missed you," while a third simply wrote: "@SaturdayKitchen we need @Matt_Tebbutt back ASAP!"

Matt was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery earlier this week

It's not known when Matt will be back on air, but according to the NHS, those who have undergone appendectomy are usually able to return to normal activities within a few weeks.

The 48-year-old left fans alarmed when he took to social media on Wednesday to share a snap of himself hooked up to a morphine drip and monitor, with his masked face just visible at the bottom of the screen. He revealed in the caption that he had been rushed to hospital for an emergency appendectomy but did not give further details.

Matt has been the main presenter on Saturday Kitchen since 2016 when he took up the mantle from former host James Martin. He has also fronted shows, including Channel 4's Food Unwrapped with Kate Quilton and Jimmy Doherty and Market Kitchen with Tom Parker-Bowles and Matthew Fort.

