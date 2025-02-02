Dancing On Ice viewers spot Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern's 'annoying' habit

Dancing on Ice fans have taken to social media to call out hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern over an 'annoying' habit during the latest episode of the ITV skating competition.

The show, which aired on Sunday, 19 January, saw Holly, 42, and Stephen, 46, return to the rink to introduce five new celebrity contestants. But while the skating performances dazzled, it was the presenters' repetitive remarks that left some viewers frustrated.

Viewers frustrated over 'live' reminders

© Shutterstock Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby presenting Dancing on Ice on ITV

Fans noticed that Holly and Stephen frequently reminded the audience that the show was live. This recurring comment did not go unnoticed, with many questioning why it was mentioned so often.

One viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Why do they keep on mentioning that they are live?! Lmao."

Another added: "We know bits are live, others are not. Why keep mentioning it?"

A third commented: "Why do they keep reiterating that it's live? WE KNOW! It's annoying."

While the presenters' cheerful banter is usually well-received, this particular habit seemed to grate on some fans.

Changes to the show's format

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby presenting Dancing on Ice

In addition to comments about Holly and Stephen, viewers also reacted to a major format change. Dancing on Ice has scrapped its traditional skate-off, meaning the celebrity with the lowest combined score from the judges and public vote is now sent home immediately.

This new rule sparked mixed reactions. Some felt it added more tension, while others argued it was unfair to the contestants.

One viewer posted: "Getting rid of the dance-off is completely unfair because it puts one group at a disadvantage to the other."

Another wrote: "I do think the other skating couple should be given an extra week to skate. It's not really fair on them being voted out so quickly when it was their first week skating."

A third simply stated: "I don't agree with this, but that's what's happening."

Celebrities take to the ice

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock Stephen Mulhern presenting Dancing On Ice

Despite the controversy, the show delivered another evening of thrilling performances. This week's line-up included EastEnders star Charlie Brooks, rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave, TOWIE's Dan Edgar, comedian Josh Jones, and The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce.

They joined last week's contestants, including Chris Taylor, Sam Aston, and Ferne McCann, in battling it out on the ice for the judges' approval and public votes.

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby on ITV's Dancing On Ice

Holly and Stephen's partnership has been a fresh change for the series, following Stephen's addition to the show this year. Their chemistry and playful rapport have been praised, despite the minor criticism from fans.

As the competition heats up, it remains to be seen whether the new format will win over viewers. But one thing is certain—Dancing on Ice continues to spark plenty of conversation.

Dancing on Ice airs every Sunday on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.