This Morning: What is Holly Willoughby going to do next after shock exit?

Holly Willoughby shocked fans on Tuesday when she announced her departure from This Morning after 14 years on the show.

The queen of daytime TV penned a statement over on her Instagram grid which read: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

WATCH: This Morning pays tribute to Holly Willoughby following her exit

She continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

© Shutterstock The TV star joined This Morning in 2009

"Richard and Judy said 'We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby starred on This Morning for 14 years

Her fans and friends were quick to send messages of support, with many of her loyal followers chipping in to wish Holly good luck in all future ventures.

One fan penned: "Sending you love @hollywilloughby [red rose emoji] you have always been so warm and generous. Wishing you the best on your next chapter. Keep shining beauty," while another chimed in: "Will miss you Holly good luck to you and your family will miss you on this morning hope you are still doing Dancing on ice."

What's next for Holly Willoughby?

Aside from her presenting role on This Morning, Holly, 42, is a regular on the silver screen thanks to her appearance on Dancing on Ice. She used to present the hit show alongside her fellow This Morning host Phillip Schofield until his departure from the series in May 2023.

© Getty Holly first joined Dancing on Ice in 2006

Holly had hosted the series between 2012 and 2014, at which point she was replaced by Christine Lampard who presented alongside Phillip. After a four-year hiatus, the mother-of-three returned to Dancing on Ice when the show was revived in 2018.

© Getty Images Holly used to present the show alongside Phillip Schofield

Whilst Holly hasn't yet made any comment about her future on the show, we imagine the TV star will continue to present the show on the upcoming 2024 series. According to swirling reports, Holly is set to be joined by Stephen Mulhern who previously guest presented back in February 2022 while Phillip was forced to isolate with COVID-19.

And when approached by HELLO!, ITV said: "[There is] no further guidance at this point."

What company does Holly Willoughby own?

Beyond the world of TV, Holly has carved out a successful career in the form of her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon. At the time of the launch in September 2021, the blonde TV star said: "I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON. I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all."

On her brand's website, Holly and her team explore a variety of topics including beauty, fashion, relationships, energy healing and interiors.

The website also features a podcast called By The Light of the Moon. Each month, Holly uses the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests. Previous guests have included Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Bunton, Michael McIntyre and Stanley Tucci.