Holly Willoughby leaves Dancing on Ice viewers speechless in sheer black gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dancing on Ice viewers were blown away by Holly Willoughby's gorgeous gown this Sunday. The ITV presenter wowed fans once again when she joined Phillip Schofield to host another installment of the skating competition, following an eventful week that saw Denise van Outen dramatically quit the show.

DISCOVER: We're in love with Holly Willoughby's dreamy new M&S edit

Holly looked stunning in a black gown from Costarellos, currently 40 per cent off in the sale, which featured a sheer top covered in a metallic pattern, a velvet belt and a tulle skirt. Holly, however, chose to add a layer underneath the top, which may have been to avoid further Ofcom complaints.

She opted to style her bright blonde hair in big bouncy curls and kept her makeup glamorous, with black eyeliner, rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals rare fashion faux pas

The breathtaking look was completed with Sophia Webster shoes and statement earrings from Stephen Webster.

GET HER LOOK: Holly Willoughby swears by this £4.90 beauty product

Taking to her Instagram account, Holly offered fans a preview of her look, captioning the snap: "It’s Sunday... it’s time for @dancingonice see you on @itv at 6pm... it’s extra glam-tastic as we go to the musical’s tonight... and man have we missed them! Dress by @costarellos Jewellery by @stephenwebsterjewellery shoes by @sophiawebster."

The Dancing on Ice star added a layer underneath the sheer gown

Fans flooded Holly's posts with compliments. "Wow, black dress goalssssss," one wrote, while a second remarked: "Now that is a beautiful dress." A third added: "Hope people don't complain about your dress tonight, you look wonderful every night xxx."

Last week, Holly emerged in a white dress from Kate Halfpenny's luxury bridal brand Halfpenny London – Millie Mackintosh and Vogue Williams' wedding dress designer – which featured a corset bodice adorned with feathers and an elegant white skirt.

SHOP: Holly Willoughby’s go-to label Ganni is now selling loungewear – and it has up to 50% off

Holly paired it with matching Sophia Webster shoes and pearl drop earrings from Yoko London.

Holly donned a Kate Halfpenny bridal gown last week

And for the launch night, Holly donned a beautiful pink embellished gown from Dany Atrache's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection, which boasted a feathered skirt and a rather low-cut neckline.

It has now been revealed that Ofcom has received complaints about the dress, which some deemed "inappropriate".

The ITV star's low-cut launch night dress sparked Ofcom complaints

"Why does Holly wear that type of dress on a family show?" one asked on Twitter, with a second writing: "Why doesn't Holly dress appropriately for being at an ice rink. What a totally inappropriate outfit!!"

ALL THE PHOTOS: Holly Willoughby's most stunning Dancing On Ice gowns ever

We think Holly always looks stunning, courtesy of her stylist Danielle Whiteman, who took over from Angie Smith last autumn. Hairstylist Ciler Peksah is responsible for her perfectly coiffed locks, while her MUA Patsy O’Neill always gives her a gorgeous glow.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.