The Dancing on Ice 2024 lineup so far – meet the stars taking the ice

The greatest show on ice is coming back! Dancing on Ice series 16 has been confirmed to return in January and we can't wait to see the celebrities show off their best moves.

The popular skating competition is usually hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, however, since Phillip's departure from ITV's This Morning, it's not yet been confirmed by the broadcaster whether Holly will be joined by a new face.

WATCH: Dancing On Ice crown 2023 winners

Fans will no doubt be hoping to see the return of the judging panel consisting of skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity star Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. However, with Oti expecting her first baby at the end of the year, it may be that she's temporarily replaced. ITV are yet to officially confirm the line-up of judges.

So far, a couple of names have been announced and there are many more to look forward to. We'll be keeping this gallery updated as ITV share the big reveals.

Here are the famous faces who are joining the Dancing On Ice 2024…

Ricky Hatton © ITV Ricky Hatton is joining Dancing on Ice 2024 During Tuesday's edition of This Morning, Holly Willoughby and Ben Shephard revealed the first celebrity in the 2024 line-up, and it's boxer Ricky Hatton MBE! The World Champion sportsman will be taking to the ice to compete alongside 11 other celebrities in the hopes of becoming the 2024 winner. Holly said: "It's lovely to see you! I am so excited to get you on the rink," before asking the sportsman why he decided to sign up. Ricky explained: "To set a new challenge [for myself]," he began. "It's been well-documented that I struggled with my retirement from boxing and I'm doing my little bit for mental health and trying to give a bit back now. And what I bang the drum about is, 'try to keep yourself busy'. When I was retired I sat there with nothing to do and my world fell apart." He added: "If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink."