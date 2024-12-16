Yellowstone's future explained: what we know about spin-offs and season 6

The hotly-anticipated finale of Yellowstone aired on Sunday and while fans are still reeling from the season's dramatic conclusion, there's some confusion over what the future holds for the hit Western drama.

The popular series follows the Dutton family, who own the largest cattle ranch in the United States, as they fight to protect their land from modern-day threats. The latest season returned with a literal bang as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was found dead with a gunshot to the head. The episodes that followed tracked his daughter Beth's hunt for vengeance.

So, what's next for Yellowstone? Here's all we know so far…

Yellowstone spin-offs are in the works

Both Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser – aka Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler – have signed on to star in a spin-off series, according to Deadline.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is developing the new offshoot, which will feature other cast members and include the name Yellowstone in its title.

If the spin-off goes ahead, it won't be the first in the franchise. The series already has two prequels, 1883 and 1923, which premiered in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Fans can also look forward to a contemporary spinoff, The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, which is expected to follow Season 5B of the flagship series.

Will there be a Yellowstone season 6?

It's safe to say there's been some confusion about the future of the show beyond season 5B. Back in August, it was reported that Kelly and Cole would reprise their roles as the leads of season 6 as the show continues following the death of its main character John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner.

According to Deadline, while the door is still open for a sixth season, the focus has turned to continuing the Yellowstone story in a new show.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in November, Cole and Kelly shared their thoughts on the show continuing amid reports of a spin-off.

Cole said: "Taylor can figure out how to absolutely continue if he wants to. But that's just Taylor being a brilliant writer. I'm not telling you that it is continuing, it's just that he’s smart enough as a writer to do that if that's something that he is passionate about."

Meanwhile, Kelly said she could "go either way". "It's up to him. We trust him," she said. "He's a master storyteller, and we help him tell these characters' stories, and it's been such a ride and so electrifying to play and so invigorating. I trust him."

The actress continued: "I trust him with wherever he takes her; whether we're leaving her where we've left her, or we're going to find her somewhere else, I trust him. I really could go either way right now. But the dealbreaker really for me is the writing, the writing has to be from him."