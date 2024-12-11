Yellowstone to continue after season 5 with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser — what to know

Fans won't have to say goodbye to the Duttons after all when Yellowstone's final episode airs later this week.

Though viewers were gearing up to say farewell to the beloved Taylor Sheridan show when the last episode of its fifth and final season aired this Sunday, December 15, now they'll at least get more of Beth and Rip's stories.

Just weeks after teasing a possible new show, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who play on-screen spouses, have had their very own spin-off confirmed.

TRAILER: Yellowstone season 5

Deadline first reported the news, and that the new show, which joins fellow spin-offs 1883 and 1923, will "likely feature other cast members" from the original series.

Per the outlet, the new show will be a direct continuation of the original show's current storyline, and will be set in the same present-day time frame.

Confirmation of the spin-off comes shortly after viewers were left confused about the show's supposed ending when at the end of the penultimate episode, when a teaser for the final one was aired, it was advertised as "season finale" as opposed to "series finale."

© Getty The co-stars at the season 5 premiere in November

Kelly had previously hinted at being interested in a spin-off, however she played coy when it came to addressing actual plans for one.

MORE: Beth Dutton's outfits in Yellowstone: from that Réalisation Par dress to her hot date night looks with Rip

MORE: Yellowstone fans divided as A-lister cameos in penultimate episode

Speaking with Town & Country last month, she first shared: "I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I'm not clinging to her. I'm happy to put her back in her padlocked box."

© Getty Kelly with her on-screen dad Kevin and brother Luke Grimes

Still, she couldn't deny that there was intrigue both from fans and herself in a Kelly and Rip spin-off. She added: "I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened. Who is she in peace? As an actor you're like, 'Ooh, let me at that,'" and joked: "Wouldn't it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?"

MORE: Yellowstone fans 'furious' with Taylor Sheridan as another beloved character dies

© Shutterstock The on-screen spouses are getting their own spin-off

Kelly also spoke — a little — on the drama that has plagued Yellowstone, particularly its ending, after long disputes with its former lead star Kevin Costner, who ultimately decided not to return and was, spoiler ahead, killed off.

MORE: Yellowstone star teases 'conclusive' finale after Kevin Costner's exit

© Getty With Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton

"I don't participate in the noise in any way. I stay out of it," she maintained, noting: "The only safe place for me is in the work — and then home with my husband. Very boring."

She emphasized: "It can become a cyclone of bullshit and fakeness, and I know I won’t find my worth in that."