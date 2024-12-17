Yellowstone's 1923 season two's trailer is here - and fans are saying same thing

The explosive new trailer for Yellowstone's spin-off 1923 season two is finally here, and fans couldn't be more excited. The show, which is a prequel to the hit Taylor Sheridan series - and a sequel to his other spin-off, 1883 - stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton.

The show takes place on the famous family ranch during the Great Depression era, and it has already been confirmed that season two will be the show's last. The trailer has given away some plot details, including Spencer making his way home to his parents as they worry for his safety. The trailer also reveals that Cara and Jacob are involved in a shootout as they attempt to protect their family's homestead.

Although viewers were loving the trailer, many took to the comment section on YouTube to share their confusion about Spencer's very long journey back.

One person wrote: "The dude is still on his way home? He did that in the first season... the ranch will have electricity by the time he gets there!" Another person joked: "Lemme guess, dude not gonna show up until the last episode, and it will just be him opening the door saying, 'I'm back!'"

© Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Brandon Sklenar as Spencer and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923

Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer, opened up about what to expect from season two to The Hollywood Reporter, saying: "All I know about part two is that I'm certain there's going to be a shift in the tone, just for Spencer and the show itself.

"The stakes all around have been raised to a new level, and the pain and guilt that he's carrying into this next part is going to shape him into a version of himself that we haven't seen yet."

© Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Helen Mirren as Cara of the Paramount+ series 1923

He also confirmed that, contrary to fans' thoughts on when Spencer will be back, he has acted with Helen and Harrison in the new season. He said: "I haven't gotten to act with them yet. I will in the last eight episodes that we're about to start... It's happening, and I'm stoked. I'm excited."

© Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Helen Mirren as Cara and Harrison Ford as Jacob of the Paramount+ series 1923

Others were simply full of celebration for the show's return, with one posting: "Happy this show is finally returning. Had my doubts it would for a while. Ready to get back to the old west," while another wrote: "The tension in this teaser is palpable—every glance and line feels like a storm brewing. Who else is counting the days to see how these characters' fates unfold?"

1923 season two returns on 23 February 2025 on Paramount+