Call the Midwife star Molly Vevers' life off-screen explored

Molly Vevers is the latest Nonnatus House newcomer, having made her debut as Sister Catherine in series 14 of Call the Midwife – and it's safe to say fans are loving Poplar's new arrival.

While fans are intrigued by the trainee midwife, who is estranged from her non-religious family, how much do you know about her off-screen counterpart? Find out all we know about actress Molly below.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

Molly's acting career

After studying at Telford College and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Molly, 33, began her career on the stage before landing small roles in shows like Doctors and The Spanish Princess.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Molly Vevers plays Sister Catherine in Call the Midwife

Her big break came in 2023 when she played Heather Shaw in the Prime Video thriller series, The Rig. In the same year, she appeared in ITV's hard-hitting true-crime drama, The Long Shadow, as Irene Richardson, one of the victims of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

Molly's family life and upbringing

Molly, who is based in London, was born in Cardiff but grew up in the Scottish seaside town of North Berwick with her parents, taxi driver dad Colin and mum Caroline, who works for the Scottish Parliament.

Like Molly, her three brothers all work in creative industries, with Joe working as a scriptwriter, Tom as a social media expert and musician and Dan as a journalist.

© Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Molly grew up in Scotland

Opening up about her upbringing in Scotland, Molly described her hometown as "a good place to grow up". "There used to be an amateur dramatic society and they did the musicals and the plays and I watched [my parents] do that and it certainly sparked an interest from me, even though at that age I still felt quite shy," she told East Lothian Courier, adding that she attended dance classes from the age of five.

The actress also revealed that as a teenager, she was determined to pursue a career in acting and said her parents were super supportive of her decision.

© Jamie Simpson Molly is known for starring in The Rig

"My parents were always really encouraging, my mum and dad were always like: 'If you can be in a job that you also really enjoy, that is kind of your hobby, that's a definite win,'" she explained.

Molly's Call the Midwife character

Molly portrays Sister Catherine, a young woman who joins the team of midwives at Nonnatus House as a postulant nun.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Fans love Nonnatus House's new addition, Sister Catherine

Speaking about her character, who is studying for her midwifery exams as she prepares to take her first vows, Molly said in a behind-the-scenes video: "She has a lot on her plate. She's bright and eager and really intelligent, but I think she's just navigating a lot of different things in her life when we meet her."

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays on BBC One and iPlayer.