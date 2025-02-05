The Recruit's Fivel Stewart has a famous brother

Fivel Stewart has teamed up with Noah Centineo on The Recruit. Back for season two, the actress, who hails from a family of creatives, has made her mark in Hollywood, with roles in Atypical, Alert: Missing Persons Unit and more.

WATCH: The Recruit – season two trailer

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fivel, 28, revealed that her father and celebrated stuntman, Nils Allen Stewart, had introduced her to the world of film at a young age, bringing her to sets as his assistant.

"Before I started to really act, my occupation was stunt doubling in stunts for my dad," she told the publication. "He would stunt coordinate films, so I would just go with him and assist him. I would rig, I would light people on fire and I would do whatever he needed me to do. To this day, that's still one of my favourite things to do."

© Getty Fivel Stewart is the younger sister of actor Booboo Stewart

For Fivel, there's nothing more important than family, and in an interview with Schon, she was asked what gives her a sense of purpose. "My family," replied Fivel. "I think when we're all getting along, and everyone is in a good place in life, hanging out with my family makes me appreciate the little things.

One of four siblings, the TV star has two sisters, Maegan – a fellow actress who starred in The Legend of Resurrection Mary (2021) – and Sage Stewart. She also has an older brother, Booboo Stewart, who shot to fame after playing Seth Clearwater in the Twilight movies.

Following the franchise's conclusion in 2012, Booboo has continued to act. Among his extensive list of credits, the 31-year-old has featured in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Descendants (2015), and Good Trouble (2022-24). When he's not lending his talents to the screen, Booboo is a keen artist and has given fans glimpses of his work on social media, and in galleries across the US.

© Shutterstock Booboo is best known for playing Seth Clearwater in the Twilight franchise

As fellow actors, Fivel and Booboo have a lot in common. Clearly a close pair, in September 2024, The Recruit star called her brother, and sisters, her "favourite people". She's also posted tributes for Booboo's birthday in the past, explaining that they feel more like "twins" and that it had "always been that way".

Their bond has always been apparent, with Booboo and Fivel sharing a joint YouTube channel in their teens. These days, they're often seen accompanying each other at premieres.

At the first-ever premiere of The Recruit, Fivel was supported by Booboo, with the two posing for photos. Years before, the 28-year-old had cheered on her brother by joining him at Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2013. At the time, Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part Two had already been released, and several of the film's cast were in attendance.