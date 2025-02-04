Noah Centineo's life away from the cameras: famous family, dating history and more

Noah Centineo lends his signature charm to The Recruit. Reprising his role as CIA lawyer, Owen Hendricks, the 28-year-old continues to garner acclaim for his nuanced performance in the spy-adventure series.
One of Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars, Noah has been navigating a meteoric rise to fame in recent years, but away from the cameras, he's described as "humble" and "authentic" by those who know him best.
Noah, who once revealed that he "never" uses the words "fame" or "celebrity", is notoriously private, too. On occasion, however, he has opened up about his upbringing in South Florida, not to mention his admiration for his parents and his dating history. Here's what we know…
Famous family
Gregory Vincent Centineo – Noah's father – is a former pastor and producer, whose credits include Art Story and Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return. According to his official Instagram account, Gregory (pictured above) now devotes his time to talent and brand development.
As for Noah's mom, Kellee Andes Centineo has worked as a spin and yoga instructor. Following her divorce from Gregory, she found love with her long-time partner and now husband, Mark Berman.
While Noah's parents are no longer together, he maintains a close bond with both of them. Speaking with Flaunt magazine, he said: "There is just so much I admire about both of my parents. I couldn't just tell you one single trait or experience about each of them. We didn't have a lot growing up, but me and my sister had no idea.
"We thought we had everything you could possibly need. And we had no idea that we had 67 cents in the bank account at the end of every month."
These days, Noah's older sister, Taylor Centineo, has become a part of the entertainment industry, too. After graduating from college, she worked as a producer on Atom (2021) and as a development executive on Moonfall (2022). According to her LinkedIn profile, Taylor is currently the President of Development & Production at Blue Seat Productions in LA.
A close pair, Taylor has high praise for her brother. Talking with Harper's Bazaar, she raved: "He's really intelligent and really emotional, and I think he'll start to tackle roles that prove to be a bit darker than what people are used to."
Read more
Getting into acting
Noah has been acting professionally for years. At the age of nine, he bagged a role in an indie film, and subsequently appeared in a series of smaller projects.
By the time he was 15, however, the fledgling star had gained some recognition after appearing in a few episodes of Austin & Ally on Disney Channel. His big break came in 2015, when he signed on as Jesus Adams Foster in Freeform's family drama, The Fosters.
Just months after the show ended in 2018, To All the Boys I've Loved Before premiered on Netflix, and just like that Noah became the "internet's boyfriend" and has been working non-stop ever since.
"I feel like fame, if you will, was drip-irrigated to me over the course of my career," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.
"By the time that To All the Boys came out, it didn't feel overnight. It did feel, though, like suddenly everything was different. Suddenly, people knew my name. Suddenly, I had opportunities that I'd never had before, and so for all that, it was quick, but yeah, I don't know," Noah continued.
"I think, for me, I've also been fortunate to have a little bit of it at a time given to me, so it wasn't super overwhelming. It was overwhelming for like 20 minutes, and then I was like, 'Alright, I can deal with this. This is good.'"
Dating history
Noah was linked to Kelli Burgland and Angeline Appel, prior to his most publicised relationship with model, Alexis Ren. The two started dating in 2019, with Alexis telling Entertainment Tonight that she was "really grateful to be his partner".
"He's so passionate about everything that he does. He puts 100 percent of himself into everything, and his heart is gold," Alexis, 28, added.
By April 2020, fans noticed that the former couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and by October of that year, Alexis had confirmed their split.
Since 2020, Noah has reportedly had an on-again-off-again romance with Kylie Jenner's best friend and well-known influencer, Stassie Karanikolaou (above). It's unknown if the two are still seeing each other, but they were spotted walking out of the Chateau Marmont Hotel in September 2024.
Sobriety
An open book, Noah has spoken about his sobriety journey. In a 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Netflix star reflected on "really dark time" in his life, which started when he was 17 and ended just one day before his 21st birthday.
Explaining that he used to go out partying and had taken drugs, Noah said: "There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life."
Shortly after the interview was published, Noah clarified that he'd become comfortable with drinking again after a year of being sober, but had still "left a lot in the past".
"There's a lot that I don't do anymore," he said, referring to his previous drug use.