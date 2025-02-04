Noah Centineo's life away from the cameras: famous family, dating history and more

Gregory Vincent Centineo – Noah's father – is a former pastor and producer, whose credits include Art Story and Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return. According to his official Instagram account, Gregory (pictured above) now devotes his time to talent and brand development.

As for Noah's mom, Kellee Andes Centineo has worked as a spin and yoga instructor. Following her divorce from Gregory, she found love with her long-time partner and now husband, Mark Berman.

While Noah's parents are no longer together, he maintains a close bond with both of them. Speaking with Flaunt magazine, he said: "There is just so much I admire about both of my parents. I couldn't just tell you one single trait or experience about each of them. We didn't have a lot growing up, but me and my sister had no idea.

"We thought we had everything you could possibly need. And we had no idea that we had 67 cents in the bank account at the end of every month."

These days, Noah's older sister, Taylor Centineo, has become a part of the entertainment industry, too. After graduating from college, she worked as a producer on Atom (2021) and as a development executive on Moonfall (2022). According to her LinkedIn profile, Taylor is currently the President of Development & Production at Blue Seat Productions in LA.

A close pair, Taylor has high praise for her brother. Talking with Harper's Bazaar, she raved: "He's really intelligent and really emotional, and I think he'll start to tackle roles that prove to be a bit darker than what people are used to."