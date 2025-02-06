Angelina Jolie is a vision in white as she steps out during day of court hearing with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie was all smiles on Wednesday February 5 as she stepped out on a cold and rainy night to accept the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's highest honor .

The actress warmly greeted fans as they gifted her a bouquet of red and white flowers before she walked the red carpet before entering the famed Arlington Theatre.

The mother-of-six wore a stunning white satin dress with a low back, paired with a smart blazer and had her long straight tresses loose alongside her signature red lip .

Angelina is joined by daughter Zahara at 2025 Golden Globes

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony

Angelina was honored with the Modern Master Award, the highest honor presented by SBIFF. Established in 1995, it was created to honor an individual who has enriched the culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry.

The 49-year-old was honored for her incredible work in the 2024 film Maria, which told the story of one of the world's greatest opera singers, Maria Callas, and her tumultuous but beautiful life reimagined as she lived out her final days in 1970s Paris.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, despite being an early Oscars contender it was shut out of the 2025 nominations, only picking up one for Best Cinematography.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie stuns in white

Angelina is mom to six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

The UN ambassador has had a long and storied career herself in the industry, but previously revealed that she would be very happy if "it was all gone tomorrow and I was just a mom".

© Variety via Getty Images Angelina's stunning backless dress

She explained: "I think I've built a life, very full and separate from being an artist… So, if it was all gone tomorrow and I was just a mom and I was just working in the field, I would be very happy."

The actress revealed that she had also turned to her family to help her cope with her A-List persona, telling IMDb: "I went through a few years where I was unable to leave my home as much.

"I needed to be more with my family. You had to turn off certain aspects of yourself to be other things you need to be, at times."