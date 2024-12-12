Angelina Jolie supported by family during difficult time in personal life

Angelina Jolie is a household name, but she is the first to admit that she struggles to deal with her fame.

The 49-year-old – who has been busy promoting her new Netflix biopic Maria, which explores "the life of the legendary, iconic and controversial singer", Maria Callas – was once so overwhelmed by her status, that she was "unable" to leave her home.

Angelina revealed that she turned to her family to help her cope with her A-List persona, telling IMDb: "I went through a few years where I was unable to leave my home as much.

"I needed to be more with my family. You had to turn off certain aspects of yourself to be other things you need to be, at times."

The Maria star admitted that it was being with her loved ones that helped her realize how "important" it was to not lose her creativity.

"So, I was reminded of how much being a creative person and having the connection to other creatives fed so much of my life and how important it was, and how much I missed it," she added.

Over the years, Angelina has managed to separate her work life from her home life and confessed that if her fame were to fade, she would be "happy" just being a mom to her six children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

She explained: "I think I've built a life very full, separate from being an artist… So, if it was all gone tomorrow and I was just a mom and I was just, you know, working in the field, I would be very happy."

The Hollywood star admitted that transforming herself into Maria also helped her to focus less on the idea of being a celebrity, and more on the artistry she loves so much.

"I think she helped me to remember how much I – there's often too much focus today on celebrity, so you almost hide from the art or sometimes being an artist.

"She reminded me how much I really do love, 'cause I don't love all of that, but I love being an artist. And it's a great pleasure and privilege to be one and to communicate with an audience. And I do love it, and I missed it."

Angelina has already won rave reviews for her portrayal of the iconic opera singer, often described as the "original diva", who died of a heart attack aged 53 in 1977.

According to the film's official synopsis, Maria is based on true accounts and "tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris".

Ahead of the film's release on December 11, Angelina said of the role: "I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria's life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria's story with [director, Pablo Larraín], and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream."