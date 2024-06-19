Angelina Jolie makes revelation about 'complex' daughter Vivienne who is following in mom's footsteps

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, 15, made a rare red carpet appearance on Sunday night as they attended the Tony Awards, where their Broadway show, The Outsiders, had been nominated for 12 awards.

The mother-daughter duo were delighted when their show won a total of four nominations, including the prestigious Best Musical.

What's more, Angelina's involvement in The Outsiders is all to do with her daughter, who inspired her mom to go and see a staging of the musical in La Jolla, CA, which inspired them to bring it to New York City's famous Broadway.

Just ahead of the Tony Awards, Angelina opened up about Vivienne's passion towards the show, and how it resonated with her "complex" daughter.

She told Deadline when asked what made Vivienne drawn to the story: "It’s hard to speak for her, because she’s a complex young woman.

© Bruce Glikas Angelina Jolie opened up about her 'complex' daughter Vivienne ahead of the Tony Awards

"I think it’s just that it’s very deep, and it’s honest, and it doesn’t shy away from real feelings and real discussion and real pain, I think maybe every person that watches it might identify slightly more with one character or another, right, but what I think you see through it all is there is pain in life, right?

"There is fear. There is, Who am I and where do I belong?"

© Jenny Anderson Angelina and Vivienne with the cast and crew of The Outsiders at The Tony Awards

She continued: "There is, 'Why are these people marginalized and harmed more than others? Why do these people kill themselves? What is it we’re facing in life?'

"I think a lot of young people, especially today, these are very difficult times, and they want to have that real discussion, and they want to know what helps you get through life. What’s the reality of it?

© Theo Wargo Angelina and Vivienne on stage accepting Best Musical for The Outsiders at The Tonys

"Like, don’t sugarcoat things for teenagers, is what I learned from S. E. Hinton. Meet them where they’re at, and it’s heavy, and it’s real, and these are the biggest, most complex times as you form into a person and realize certain hard truths about life, and what gets you through."

The Outsiders beat other popular musicals on Sunday night, including Hell's Kitchen, Suffs and Water for Elephant. The Outsiders is an adaptation of the popular book under the same name, written by S.E. Hinton.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo have bonded over their love of theatre

The synopsis of The Outsiders reads: "In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of 'outsiders' are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them.

© Getty Vivienne inspired Angelina to get involved in The Outsiders

"Adapted from S.E. Hinton's book and Francis Ford Coppola's film, The Outsiders is a story of the bonds that brother share and the hopes we all hold on to. This gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of 'haves and have nots,' or protecting what's yours and fighting for what could be."