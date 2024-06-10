Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne prepare for big week ahead far away from home

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, 15, have an incredible bond, so much so that they have worked together on a very special project close to both of their hearts.

In April, the mother-daughter duo's Broadway musical, The Outsiders, opened in New York City, and has received rave reviews ever since. What's more, the show has even been nominated for an incredible 12 Tony Awards, including for Best Musical, up against the likes of Alicia Keys' show Hell's Kitchen, Illinoise, Suffs, and Water for Elephants.

It is also nominated for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre, Lead Actor, Featured Actor, Lightning Design, Sound Design, Choreography, amongst more.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Angelina Jolie opens up about her children and personal life

The prestigious awards show will be taking place in New York City on June 16, and Angelina and Vivienne are likely to attend the ceremony.

The synopsis of The Outsiders reads: "In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them.

© Monica Schipper Angelina Jolie, and Vivienne's show is nominated for over 10 Tony Awards

"Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s book and Francis Ford Coppola’s film, The Outsiders is a story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to.

This gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of 'haves and have nots', of protecting what's yours and fighting for what could be."

© Getty Images Vivienne has enjoyed working with her mom on The Outsiders

Vivienne has been working as an assistant on The Outsiders, while Angelina has been the producer, and the special project has been an incredible bonding experience for them both.

The Outsiders is an adaptation of the popular book under the same name, written by S.E. Hinton. What's more, Angelina recently got a new tattoo in honor of the musical.

© Getty Angelina's daughter worked as an assistant on The Outsiders

She recently stepped out in New York City to promote the Broadway show, and could been seen with a tattoo reading 'Stay Gold,' which is a line that's mentioned in both the original book and the movie.

In the play, there is also a song with the same name. Angelina and Vivienne recently appeared on the Today Show to talk about the show, which marked Vivienne's debut TV appearance, as she appeared from the audience in the famous plaza.

© Getty Images Angelina has a new tattoo in honor of The Outsiders

Hoda Kotb asked Angelina about her daughter's involvement with the show, mentioning that she was the one who turned her mom onto the production, and Angelina reiterated that it was all about "family." "She did," the Oscar-winning star responded.

"But I think that's to say for anybody watching and anybody who is going to see this and what they brought forward…this is about family."

© Bruce Glikas Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie

"And the same reason it responded to her and the same reason she wanted me next to her watching it and the same reason we all hugged when I came out here is because this is about family."

Hoda asked how the Girl, Interrupted star reacted to receiving 12 Tony nominations for the show (the second-most of the ceremony for a musical after Hell's Kitchen), and she revealed that it was actually her youngest daughter who broke the news to her that morning.

© Getty Angelina is a doting mom to six children

The star was left almost lost for words as she replied: "It was…I woke up, my daughter was sitting on my bed and she told me. And I was…I love this group so much, I'm so proud of the work that they've done and I'm in awe of all of them."

"Awards don't always say it [all], when something's not nominated it could still be the most wonderful piece. But when people you love, you feel like they deserve it and they've worked hard for it, they do get recognized, it means a great deal."

Describing the show as a "passion project," Angelina stuck around for the Fourth Hour of Today to speak with Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager about passing down the love for theater from her mother Marcheline Bertrand to her own kids.