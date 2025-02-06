Happy Valley and Baby Reindeer stars join impressive cast of new romance film

Happy Valley star James Norton and Baby Reindeer actress Jessica Gunning have joined the impressive cast of the upcoming comedy romance, Sunny Dancer.

Neil Patrick Harris has also joined the cast, which is led by The Last of Us breakout star Bella Ramsey.

Billed as a "deeply personal, coming-of-age, comedy romance", the film follows Ivy (played by Bella), a young girl who is less than thrilled when forced to attend a summer camp for young people affected by cancer. The synopsis continues: "Ivy is in her own hard-earned remission, and through her late-teen skepticism 'Chemo Camp' is considered both 'Cringe!' and a 'Hard Pass!'. But, actually, Sunny Dancer: turns out to be all about turning the 'Hard Pass' into the very best moments of life with love, true friendship, and optimism and humor.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock James Norton has joined the cast of Sunny Dancer

Disclaimer actor Louis Partridge and Lockwood & Co star Ruby Stokes are also attached to the project, which is the sophomore feature from British director George Jaques, following Black Dog in 2023.

Filming is set to begin in April. A release date has yet to be announced.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jessica Gunning stars in the film

Director George shared his anticipation in a statement. "I'm beyond excited to have such insanely talented people on board — absolute masters of their craft —coming together to create a movie that’s equal parts hilarious and gut-punching," he said (per Variety).

"I want the audience to laugh till they cry, then actually cry, and walk away with a fresh perspective on how the young, in fighting for life, are seen—not as victims, but as bold, complex, and full of life."

© HBO/Warner Media The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey leads the cast

While Jessica is best known for playing Martha in Netflix's hit drama Baby Reindeer, she's also appeared in The Outlaws, Back, Inside No.9 and Fortitude.

WATCH: Have you seen Baby Reindeer?

Meanwhile, James is famed for his roles in Happy Valley, Grantchester, War & Peace and McMafia.

The casting news for Sunny Dancer comes soon after he was confirmed as part of the cast for season three of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, in which he'll play Ormund Hightower.

He's also joined the cast of Guy Ritchie's upcoming film, Wife And Dog, which also stars Sir Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike.