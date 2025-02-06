Netflix fans calling new series 'most entertaining thing' on streaming platform

TV fans are loving Netflix's new reality series, Celebrity Bear Hunt, with one viewer hailing the show as "the most entertaining new thing" on the streaming platform.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby, the eight-parter sees 12 unsuspecting celebrities dropped into the Costa Rican jungle to become prey for adventurer Bear Grylls. The famous faces are put through their paces, with those failing to impress the survival expert forced to face the dreaded 'Bear Hunt' – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they're hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, could be eliminated from the show.

WATCH: Mel B, Leomie Anderson and Danny Capriani talk the highs and lows of Celebrity Bear Hunt

It's safe to say the new show has gone down a storm with viewers, with many comparing it to ITV's much-loved reality staple, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Taking to social media, one fan penned: "Is it just me or is #CelebrityBearHunt the funniest, most entertaining new thing #Netflix have had on ages?" while another added: "Celebrity Hunted meets Survivor meets a number of other shows but boy is it fun. Lose a challenge & escape the #BearPit to avoid going home! 8/10."

Holly Willoughby hosts the show

A third viewer wrote: "#CelebrityBearHunt on Netflix is rather brilliant. If you're in need of an I'm A Celeb meets Celebrity Hunted fix - this is it," while another added: "Really enjoying this so far! Looking forward to seeing how the dynamics progress #CelebrityBearHunt."

Speaking to HELLO!, Spice Girl Mel B, who is a contestant on the show, described the experience as "terrifying". "You literally don't know what's coming next," she said. "[The fear] spread like wildfire! You just get on it with it and do it to the best of your ability. I'm even getting anxious talking about it."

© Tom Dymond/Netflix Mel B described her experience as "terrifying"

Mel joins a star-studded line-up which includes rapper Big Zuu, former tennis player Boris Becker, actor Joe Thomas, model Lottie Moss, Strictly star Shirley Ballas and TV presenter Steph McGovern.

Also taking part in the show are singer Una Healy, model Leomie Anderson, interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, actor Kola Bokinni and former rugby union player Danny Cipriani

Viewers are loving the show

For those who have yet to watch the show, here's the full synopsis: "Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls.

"Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all - even the celebs - but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, face elimination from the show."

© Ray Burmiston/Netflix Shirley Ballas is amongst the celebrity line-up

Celebrity Bear Hunt is available to stream on Netflix.