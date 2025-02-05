The Lincoln Lawyer star's new role is worlds away from Netflix show

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's next project is worlds away from his starring role in the hit Netflix legal series, The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Mexican actor, who plays Mickey Haller in the TV show, is set to star alongside Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World Rebirth, the fourth film in the Jurassic World series. Watch the new trailer below.

WATCH: The trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the upcoming movie follows an extraction team as they race to the most dangerous place on Earth: an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

The synopsis reads: "Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

© Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis and Scarlett Johansson as skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett

Scarlett heads up the cast as skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who leads the team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material.

"When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park," the synopsis teases. "There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades."

© Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures Mahershala Ali is Duncan Kincaid

Manuel plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family, alongside Mahershala as Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team member, and Jonathan as palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis. Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) also stars as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs.

The cast includes also Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is in cinemas on July 2, 2025.