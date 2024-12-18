Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 book-to-screen adaptations coming in 2025
Digital Cover film

From Harlen Coben's Missing You to Stephen King's The Running Man, here's what's on the books

Megan Bull
TV Writer
6 hours ago
Literary lovers rejoice! As we turn the page to 2025, there's a library of book-to-screen adaptations just waiting to be discovered. 

From chilling thrillers by Harlan Coben and Stephen King, to lighthearted tales by Helen Fielding and Matt Haig, these bestselling novels are making their way to theatres, and streaming platforms next year. Find out what's on the cards…

Rosalind Elezar as Kat Donovan in Missing You

Missing You by Harlan Coben

Release date: January 1, 2025

Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving. Following the success of Fool Me Once, Stay Close and The Stranger, the streamer is gifting fans with another Harlan Coben series. 

Set across five hour-long episodes; Rosalind Eleazar takes the lead as Detective Kat Donovan – a woman shocked to discover her ex-boyfriend Josh (Ashley Walters) on a dating app, years after he disappeared. 

According to the synopsis, "Josh's reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father's murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Sir Lenny Henry, James Nesbitt and Steve Pemberton also appear. 

Bridget Jones and Roxster in the new movie© Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Unive

Mad About the Boy by Helen Fielding

Release date: February 14, 2025

Bridget Jones is back! Helen Fielding's third novel serves as the fourth film in the franchise, with Renée Zellweger reprising her role as the literary heroine. 

This time around, the haphazard journalist is adjusting to life as a single parent, following the death of her dear husband, Mark Darcy. As she contends with the dating scene, Bridget finds herself falling for a younger man, which leads to all sorts of hilarity and complications. 

Madelyn Cline, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Lola Tung

I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan

Release date: July 18, 2025

Another instalment of the cult classic franchise? Sign us up. Following the success of the '90s flick, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt will reprise their roles in a fresh sequel inspired by Lois Duncan's novel. 

Full of familiar faces, Madelyn Cline, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Chase Sui Wonders and Jonah Hauer-King round out the star-studded cast. 

Stephen King's The Running Man

The Running Man by Stephen King

Release date: 2025

Baby Driver and Last Night in Soho director, Edgar Wright, is lending his talents to a brand new adaptation of The Running Man. A dystopian thriller, Stephen King's story follows Ben Richards, a father desperate to pay for life-saving medicine for his daughter.  

Determined to make money, Ben enters a deadly game show called The Running Man, which forces contestants to elude police and trackers in a bid to win one billion dollars. With the world watching and able to turn him in at any time, it doesn't get more brutal than this. 

Signed on to star, Glenn Powell will portray protagonist Ben. Further castmates are yet to be revealed.  



The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Release date: 2025

Matt Haig's beloved novel will make its way to the screen. Currently, details are minimal, although StudioCanal has greenlit the project. 

Both heartwarming and heartbreaking, fans will be introduced to Nora Seed, a 30-something woman who finds herself in the titular Midnight Library after attempting suicide. Ran by her school librarian, Mrs Elm, each book contains a different version of Nora's life, had she made different decisions. 

