5 book-to-screen adaptations coming in 2025

Release date: January 1, 2025

Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving. Following the success of Fool Me Once, Stay Close and The Stranger, the streamer is gifting fans with another Harlan Coben series.

Set across five hour-long episodes; Rosalind Eleazar takes the lead as Detective Kat Donovan – a woman shocked to discover her ex-boyfriend Josh (Ashley Walters) on a dating app, years after he disappeared.

According to the synopsis, "Josh's reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father's murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Sir Lenny Henry, James Nesbitt and Steve Pemberton also appear.