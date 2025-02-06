This dark new drama is the new Happy Valley – and stars a Hollywood A-lister

We don't know about you, but we're always on the lookout for a new crime drama that we simply can't tear our eyes away from until we have finally found out the culprit. In the words of a famous Big Bang Theory moment, we don't need sleep—we need answers!

While BBC's smash-hit show Happy Valley officially concluded after three seasons last year, we've been searching for the gritty series that can fill the void, and we think we've discovered just the one.

Based on the bestselling novel by Liz Moore, the upcoming drama Long Bright River follows a police officer, Mickey, who works in a neighborhood struggling with an opioid crisis. When a series of murders terrorizes the neighborhood, she realizes that she has a personal connection to the case.

While Sarah Lancashire might be sitting this one out, Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried has taken on the main role as the no-nonsense officer Mickey, with the show also starring Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, and Callum Vinson.

© David Holloway/PEACOCK Long Bright River follows a police officer

Fans are already excited for the show after Peacock shared a first look at Amanda in a police uniform. The caption read: "Meet Mickey. #LongBrightRiver arrives March 13 on Peacock."

Posting about the show, one person wrote: "Oh my gosh, I LOVED this book." Another added: "Can't wait," while someone else shared: "So excited."

© David Holloway/PEACOCK Will you be watching Long Bright River?

The show's co-creator, Nikki Toscano, opened up about what to expect, saying: "The challenge of adapting this moving love story between two sisters as it elegantly weaves between the past and the present was thrilling, particularly as the history of this family’s past holds a critical key in solving the murder/mystery that unfolds in the present.

"But perhaps what drew me in the most was the possibility of what this show could achieve in its ambition to upend stereotypes: of those born into poverty and addiction, of those engaging in sex work, of those who have been written off or marginalized after they’ve seemingly fallen through the cracks of their community, and finally, of those engaged in police work."

© PEACOCK Amanda Seyfried as Mickey, Ashleigh Cummings as Casey in Long Bright River

She was also full of praise for Amanda, who is unlike how you have "ever seen her before," with the creator calling her "flawed and raw."

The eight-part series will be released on Peacock in the US on March 13, with the UK date yet to be confirmed. Will you be watching?