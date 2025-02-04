Netflix sparks major reaction after shock decision over popular film

Netflix has sparked a reaction from its users after seemingly removing transgender actress Karla Sofia Gascón from promotional materials for its Oscar-nominated film, Emilia Pérez.

The genre-bending musical stars Zoe Saldaña as high-powered but unappreciated lawyer Rita, who agrees to help Mexican cartel leader Manitas [Gascón] fake their own death and undergo gender reassignment operations.

Social media users have claimed that the streaming giant is minimising Karla's role in the film by focusing on its other stars in promotional materials including an online poster and the movie's title card on Netflix, with Best Supporting Actress nominee Zoe Saldaña the focus of 'For Your Awards Consideration' (FYC) materials.

© Netflix Karla Sofía Gascón has come under fire for resurfaced social media posts

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Karla, 52, has already been removed from email blasts promoting the film ahead of the 97th Academy Awards in March, and billboards featuring images of Karla will soon highlight other cast members in addition to her or exclusively.

© PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA Zoe Saldaña stars in Emilia Pérez

Taking to social media, one person penned: "New Netflix FYC poster for Emilia Perez without Karla on it oh it's OVER," while another eagle-eyed viewer asked: "Where is Karla Sofia Gascón, Netflix?"

Karla came under fire after a number of offensive tweets, including posts about George Floyd, Islam and diversity at the Oscars, resurfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Karla has apologised to anyone who "may have felt offended"

The actress, who is the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Academy Award, subsequently deactivated her X account and apologised for the posts. "As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain," she said in a statement last week via Netflix. "All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

During an interview with CNN, Karla apologised to anyone who "may have felt offended" by her posts and said she was not racist. "I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime, nor have I harmed anyone," she added.

The film is nominated for 13 Oscars

Will Karla Sofia Gascón attend upcoming awards ceremonies?

While Karla has said she will not step down from an Oscar nomination, it's been reported that Netflix is not greatly interested in providing the usual courtesies offered by a studio to facilitate her attendance at the remaining awards season events, including transportation and accommodation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.