Happy Valley and Bridgerton stars in first look at Sally Wainwright's new BBC drama Riot Women

Calling all Sally Wainwright fans! The BBC has released a first look at the Happy Valley creator's upcoming six-part drama, Riot Women – and it looks amazing.

The star-studded cast is led by Friday Night Dinner actress Tamsin Greig and The Serpent Queen's Rosalie Craig, who join Bridgerton's Lorraine Ashbourne, After Love actress Joanna Scanlan and Happy Valley's Amelia Bullmore to play middle-aged women who form a new punk rock band.

WATCH: Sally Wainwright created the smash-hit BBC drama Happy Valley

The six-part series will follow the five women as they form a makeshift rock band while juggling their demanding careers, grown-up children, dependent parents and husbands.

The first-look photos show Tamsin, Rosalie and Amelia – who play Holly, Kitty and Yvonne – dressed in denim jackets, fishnet tights and tartan suits as they perform on stage. Another snap sees Lorraine, who plays Jess, sporting a spiked, mohawk-style hairdo whilst banging the drums.

© Drama Republic Ltd / Helen Williams Lorraine Ashbourne plays Jess in Riot Women

Rosalie's character can also be seen wielding a hammer whilst standing on the top of a sports car which has been spray painted in graffiti.

Set in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, the show follows the five women and their two riotous backing singers as they enter a local talent contest. But in writing their first original song, the women soon discover that they have a lot to say.

© Drama Republic Ltd / MATT SQUIRE Rosalie Craig as Kitty

The synopsis continues: "As they juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, husbands who've buggered off, and disastrous dates and relationships, the band becomes a catalyst for change in their lives, and it's going to make them question everything. The six-part series is a testament to the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation. As the story (set in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire) progresses, it's more than music that binds them; a deeply potent, long-buried secret begins to surface – one that unexpectedly entangles Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, in a complex triangle - and threatens to tear everything apart."

Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax boss Sally, who serves as creator, writer, director and executive producer, said in a statement: "I'm having a whole new buzz of excitement about the show as we bring it together in the edit, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone."

Also featured in the cast are Line Of Duty actress star Taj Atwal, Holby City's Chandeep Uppal and Shadow And Bone actress Macy Jacob-Seelochan, who play backing singers Nisha, Kam and Miranda.

© Drama Republic Ltd / Helen Williams The series follows a group of women who form a new punk rock band

Meanwhile, Anne Reid, who previously worked with Sally on Last Tango In Halifax, will play Holly and Yvonne's mother, Nancy, while The Royle Family actress Sue Johnston portrays Jess's aunt.

Viewers can also expect to see Doctor Who actor Peter Davison; Outnumbered actress Claire Skinner; Merlin star Angel Coulby; Happy Valley actor Amit Shah and Hollyoaks actor Tony Hirst in the show.

© Drama Republic Ltd / Helen Williams The series boasts a star-studded cast

The drama will feature original songs ARXX who entered the UK charts with the 2023 single Ride Or Die.

Riot Women will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK later this year.