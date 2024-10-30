Happy Valley star teams up with Keira Knightley for Netflix thriller - and it looks amazing

Keira Knightley is set to star in the upcoming Netflix spy thriller Black Doves - and if the trailer is anything to go by, the show is going to be a major hit. Starring alongside Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire and Paddington star Ben Whishaw, Keira plays a professional spy who fights to keep her family sage after she is compromised.

The synopsis reads: "Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, Black Doves is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice.

"It follows Helen Webb, a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed, calls in Helen’s old friend Sam to keep her safe.

"Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis."

Will you be watching Black Doves?

Featuring new music from Raye, who has covered Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) for the project, the show is set to land on Netflix from 5 December - and viewers already can't wait. Taking to YouTube to discuss the trailer, one person wrote: "Guess I'll have to keep Netflix for a little longer," while another person added: "Keira and Ben are going all john wick in here. I never thought I will see that day. This I got to see." A third person wrote: "Finally the queen of period dramas in a modern day story as a spy."

Speaking about the show, Keria said: "It’s been great fun to do all of the fighting. I’ve really enjoyed learning all of the different martial arts that I have been taught."

Ben Whishaw also stars

The all-star cast also includes Carnival Row's Andrew Buchan as Keira's husband Wallace Webb, the Conservative minister of state for Defense. Andor star Kathryn Hunter as Lenny Lines, who manages triggermen, It's a Sin star Omari Douglas and Warrior star Andrew Koji as Jason Davies, Helen's lover.

Sarah Lancashire also stars in Black Doves

We're also thrilled to see Sarah back on our screens following her final outing as Catherine Cawood in the hit show Happy Valley. Speaking to Variety about the final season, she explained: "You might become too emotionally involved [in a role] and that happened to me too. Catherine was one of these characters, so was Julia.

"It’s hard to walk away, to say goodbye, but you have to. You have to make way for other things."