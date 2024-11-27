Happy Valley star to star in new thriller - and it sounds brilliant

From the creators of Marcella and The Burning Girls, a Happy Valley star is starring in a new psychological thriller, and we couldn't be more excited to see her in action!

The show, The Crow Girl, is based on Erik Axl Sund's bestselling novel, with the synopsis reading: "When the bodies of unidentified young men start to show up around the city, beaten and full of the anaesthetic lidocaine, DCI Jeanette Kilburn and partner DI Lou Stanley are on the hunt for the killer."

WATCH: Sarah Lancashire visibly moved as she wins acting award for Happy Valley at NTAs

The officers enlist the help of the prime suspect's psychotherapist Dr Sophia Craven, played by Katherine, who offers a "fresh but troubling perspective on the case". However, with the killer still on the loose, the gang find themselves in a race against time to work out the mystery.

In the show, Katherine is set to be joined by Keeping Faith star Eve Myles alongside Vigil actor Dougray Scott. The Crow Girl has already shared a series of first-look snaps, and is set to land on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland, so watch this space!

© Photographer: Joss Barratt Sophia Craven played by Katherine Kelly

The cast also features The Rising actress Clara Rugaard, The Crown's Victoria Hamilton and Our Fathers actress Chloe Sweetlove.

Katherine is having a very busy time, and it was also recently announced that the Mr Bates vs the Post Office actress is set to star In Flight as a flight attendant who is blackmailed into drug smuggling after her son is arrested.

In the show, which will air on Channel 4, Katherine plays Jo, a single mum to a man serving a prison sentence for a murder he claims not to have committed. Her world turns upside down when she is approached by a gang who knows about her son and forces her to smuggle drugs, pulling her into the underworld of corrupt police and assassins. However, she will do whatever it takes to keep her child safe.

© Photographer: Joss Barratt DCI Jeanette Kirkland and DI Lou Stanley in The Crow Girl

The synopsis continues: "In Flight is set against the fast-paced, high-pressure world of global air travel and will follow Jo’s relentless quest to protect her family while entangled in a dangerous criminal syndicate."

Speaking about landing the role, Katherine said: "I am really excited to be taking on the role of Jo and I can’t wait to tell her compelling story. I am delighted to be working with Buccaneer Media again and it's a joy to be filming in Belfast."

© Photographer: Joss Barratt DCI Jeanette Kirkland played by (EVE MYLES)

The star is joined by a very impressive cast, including Sutart Martin, Ashley Thomas as Dom, a customs officer at a major London airport, plus Bronagh Waugh as Melanie, Harry Cadby as Sonny, Corinna Brown as Kayla and Ambreen Razia as Zara.

The show's creators also spoke about what viewers can expect from the "romantic thriller," saying: "Jo is a character close to our hearts. She is an ordinary woman facing extraordinary odds. We can't wait for audiences to meet her."