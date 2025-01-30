Call the Midwife's Helen George makes fresh comment about Trixie and Matthew's future

Call the Midwife star Helen George has revealed that she doesn't know what the future holds for her character Trixie's husband Matthew, who moved to New York in series 13.

The actress, who has starred in the show since season one, said it "will be interesting to see what happens" with Matthew (played by Olly Rix) and revealed that she doesn't know if he'll return to Poplar.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

"Who knows!" she told the Radio Times. "It'll be interesting to see what happens there. At the moment, I don't know, and I'm excited to find out what happens."

Towards the end of series 13, Matthew left Poplar for the Big Apple after one of his school friends in the States offered him an opportunity to build a business empire and recover his fortune following some money trouble. While Trixie was initially hurt by his decision, she eventually agreed to join him in New York, despite Matthew reassuring her the move wasn't permanent.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney Matthew left Poplar in series 13

Following reports about Olly's departure, HELLO! was told that the door had been left open for his return. Since then, there's been no update, so it's not clear whether Trixie and Matthew will be reunited in Poplar anytime soon.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Olly Rix plays Matthew

In the latest season of show, Trixie is back in London and has been helping Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) go up against the Board of Health after the organisation shared their concerns about the practices at Nonnatus House.

Ahead of season 14, creator Heidi Thomas told HELLO! and other press: "Trixie continues to divide her time between her exciting new life in New York and life at Nonnatus House and she becomes instrumental in a new management plan which results in the sustainment of life at Nonnatus House that gives her new management type of responsibilities."

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney/BBC Helen George doesn't know if Matthew will return

While fans will have to tune in to find out what's in store for Trixie and her husband Matthew, the upcoming episode will pick up at the start of the summer holidays.

The episode synopsis reads: "Sister Veronica arrives at an abandoned warehouse, looking for a family to discuss the children’s truancy. The mother is pregnant, but her imposing husband is refusing a midwife visit.

"Shelagh makes a house call to see a man who lives inside an iron lung after being paralysed from a polio infection. His wife is his main carer, and Shelagh notices that she is looking jaundiced.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Trixie is back in Poplar in series 14

"The 1970 Commonwealth Games has everyone excited. Children play in the street with their makeshift hurdles and javelins, To keep the games safe, Violet enlists the help of Cyril, who has returned from Jamaica."

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays on BBC One and iPlayer.