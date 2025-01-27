Call the Midwife viewers react to new cast addition as they notice another absence

Nonnatus House welcomed a fresh face in Sunday night's episode of Call the Midwife as trainee midwife Sister Catherine (Molly Vevers) made her debut on the show – and viewers are all saying the same thing about the new nun.

The latest episode saw Sister Catherine arrive in Poplar before being thrown into a complex case, while Dr Turner was surprised when mum-of-seven Peggy sought an abortion.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

Taking to social media, fans praised Sister Catherine as an "amazing" addition to Nonnatus House, with one person writing: "Kinda in love with Sister Catherine already," while another added: "Well I absolutely love the new addition, Sister Catherine, she's fab."

A third viewer remarked: " LOVED TONIGHTS EP!!!! Made me cry, as usual. And I LOVE sister Catherine," while another agreed, penning: "So we're all in agreement that Sister Catherine is amazing right?"

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Molly Vevers plays Sister Catherine in Call The Midwife

But while fans were full of praise for the new cast member, they couldn't help but notice the absence of Dr Turner and Shelagh's son, Timothy Turner (played by Max Macmillan).

The trainee doctor, who left for medical school in the 2021 series, was last seen on the show at the end of series 13.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Fans loved the new addition to the cast

One fan wrote: "No sign of Timothy yet," while another penned: "Not to worry anyone but where’s Timothy Turner?"

Timothy isn't the only character who has been missing recently as Cyril (Zephyrn Taitte) left Poplar earlier in the series to visit his wife, Lucille, in Jamaica. It comes amid the pastor's blossoming romance with nurse Rosalind (Natalie Quarry).

© Photo: BBC Max Macmillan plays Timothy in the show

Fans will be pleased to know that Cyril will be back in Poplar after his trip abroad in the upcoming episode, which airs on Sunday.

The episode synopsis reads: "It's the start of the summer holidays, and Sister Veronica arrives at an abandoned warehouse, looking for a family to discuss the children’s truancy. The mother is pregnant, but her imposing husband is refusing a midwife visit.

© BBC Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

"Shelagh makes a house call to see a man who lives inside an iron lung after being paralysed from a polio infection. His wife is his main carer, and Shelagh notices that she's looking jaundiced.

"The 1970 Commonwealth Games has everyone excited. Children play in the street with their makeshift hurdles and javelins, To keep the games safe, Violet enlists the help of Cyril, who has returned from Jamaica."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Cyril will return in the upcoming episode

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.