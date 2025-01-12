Call the Midwife's Zephryn Taitte reveals whether Cyril's wife Lucille will return as new romance blossoms

Call the Midwife star Zephryn Taitte has hinted at what the future holds for his character Cyril Robinson and his marriage to Lucille (Leonie Elliott), who left Poplar for Jamaica in series 12.

Chatting to HELLO! and other press at the launch of season 14, Zephryn revealed that Lucille will remain in Jamaica for the foreseeable while Cyril wrestles with his growing feelings for midwife Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry).

Zephryn Taitte plays Cyril in Call the Midwife

Speaking about Lucille, who returned to her native Jamaica after suffering a devastating miscarriage, Zephryn said: "She is in Jamaica and she will be for a while. I guess he's wrestling with [the fact] his love is overseas and he's a man of the cloth so he doesn't want any infidelities. He wants to make sure that that situation is wrapped up and he can move on with his life, if he moves on with his life."

© Olly Courtenay, BBC Lucille Robinson left Poplar in series 12

But things won't be plain sailing for Cyril and Rosalind, according to actress Natalie, who teased a "slow burn" romance between the two. "It's a very slow burn as obviously, Cyril is married," she said. "There's a lot of what's appropriate and what's allowed. I think Rosalind is learning a lot about herself and her emotions and she's growing up," continued the star. "She's never been in love before and this is all very new and it has to be slow because they will probably face racism from the community."

She added: "I think she is more naive about the realities of that than he is. As a white woman, she wouldn't necessarily have seen a lot of that behaviour and that all rolls into it. It's not the most easy path."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Natalie Quarry plays Rosalind Clifford

The new series opens in 1970, the beginning of a new decade in Poplar.

The synopsis reads: "The start of the series sees the usual routines of clinics and district work plunged into disarray when activists on the Isle of Dogs stage a bid for independence and blockade the only access to the island. Dr Turner and the midwives must try to continue business as usual.

WATCH: Call the Midwife star Helen George teases tragic storyline

"Nancy tells the team about a new job offer she's received, and her engagement to Roger. The couple plan on getting married in six months time in Poplar."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Nancy and Roger get engaged

Elsewhere, Trixie is back from New York and helps Sister Julienne fight back against the Board of Health, who disapprove of the way Nonnatus House operates.

"Elsewhere, at the council office, Cyril tells Rosalind he is volunteering at a homeless shelter and suggests she might also put her name down," the synopsis continues. "The midwives attend a meeting of the Raise the Roof campaign for fairer nurses' pay, which reveals a 22 per cent pay rise has been agreed. Everyone is amazed.

"Meanwhile, an apparent immaculate conception causes consternation for our midwives."

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.