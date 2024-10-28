Death in Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine shares major season 14 news

Élizabeth Bourgine has wrapped filming on Death in Paradise season 14. The French actress, who plays Catherine Bordey in the hit BBC crime drama, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting update with fans.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of Élizabeth shooting a scene with her co-star Don Warrington, who plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, the 67-year-old penned: "Series 14 done."

On her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a stunning video of the sun-setting on the Guadeloupe horizon. In the caption, she wrote: "Bye-bye amazing Guadeloupe."

Fans shared their anticipation in the comments section of Élizabeth's post, with one person writing: "Look forward to seeing the series next year," while another added: "SO SO SO EXCITED!!!"

While details about the upcoming season have been kept under wraps so far, we do know that Don Gilet will make his debut as the new leading detective, DI Mervin Wilson, in the Christmas special.

On taking on the iconic role, Don said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

"This is a big show with a big heart, and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

"Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!"

Alongside Élizabeth, fans can also expect to see Don Warrington reprise his role as Selwyn Patterson, with Shantol Jackson also returning as Sergeant Naomi Thomas, with Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis and more.

Viewers can also look forward to a fresh batch of guest stars as the Honoré Police tackle new cases each week.

Leading man Don takes over from Ralf Little, who portrayed DI Neville Parker for four seasons. Explaining his decision to leave the show, the actor said he felt Neville's journey had come to an end.

During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, he said: "If it was just a heart decision I would have wanted to do it for 20 more years. But just for the show and for my character Neville it just sort of felt like his story was finished and his journey deserved to be completed. He deserved a happy ending and it just felt right."

Ralf has since appeared in his own U&Dave show alongside his Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps co-star Will Mellor. Titled Will & Ralf Should Know Better, the series follows the duo as they "learn how to become better men in their middle age" and take on a series of challenges.

Ralf is also set to appear in an upcoming dystopian thriller, The Flaw, alongside My Policeman star David Dawson, Interview With The Vampire's Arthur McBain and veteran Greek theatre director Angela Brouskou.