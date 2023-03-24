Death In Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine's adorable relationship with actor son Jules

Élizabeth Bourgine is a proud mum to her son, Jules Miesch, whom she shares with her husband, French director Jean Luc Miesch. Sharing the sweetest bond, the mother-son duo often post about one another on social media, and they spend a lot of time together in between their busy filming schedules.

A fellow actor, in recent years, Jules has starred in the French TV shows, Captain Marleau and Clem while Élizabeth has continued shooting various seasons of Death In Paradise in Guadeloupe. Having inherited his mother's love of acting, it's hardly surprising that Jules and Élizabeth regularly help each other out with auditions; the actress has even thanked her son for filming her self-tapes.

Showing his support for his famous mother, Jules actually visited the set of Death In Paradise in September 2020, where he watched Élizabeth step into her iconic role as Catherine Bordey for series 10. The 66-year-old has portrayed the character since 2011, and she's expected to return for the show's 13th season.

Jules shared a video from his childhood to mark Élizabeth's birthday

Often posting about his mother on Instagram, Jules delighted fans back in June 2020 after posting the most adorable video from his early childhood. The video shows Élizabeth cuddling Jules, as he sits on her lap. He captioned it: "Happy Birthday Mom. I like you." Replying to her son's heartwarming post, Élizabeth commented: "Thank you thank you thank you my son," with a star and a heart emoji.

The pair often attend press events together

Giving fans a glimpse into their tight bond, Jules and Élizabeth are also known to attend press events together. In December 2021, they headed to the Theatre de Paris to watch the 'Les Producteurs' play, and in 2019, they were pictured at the Mon Inconnue Paris Premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie.

