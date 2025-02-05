Gogglebox star inundated with support after sharing worrying hospital photo - details

A beloved star of hit Channel 4 series Gogglebox star revealed that he had been rushed to the hospital.

Tom Malone Sr shared a picture of a shoulder injury via the family's account on Instagram, though they did not reveal any further details about the cause.

He wrote: "Woke up with a nappy as a dressing, was caught off guard when the nurse said she had to change my nappy! [crying laughing emoji]"

He added: "Grateful to our NHS, top notch care Thank you, home now !!!! #nhs #homenow #grateful #gratefultoournhs"

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to express their concern and support for the family. Gogglebox co-stars Dave and Shirley commented: "Get well soon mate love Dave and Shirley xx".

One fan wrote: "Get well soon Tom I'm sure Julie and the kids will take good care of you", while another added: "I've had both my arms done, both dressed with nappies. Look after yourself and do your exercises."

A third chimed in: "Hope you feel out of pain soon, I had a key hole Rotator Cuff op. Mine was the same, as I had a bones shaves as well. It seeps water out. Very painful, but is brilliant now."

The Malones, known for their quick quips and adorable rottweilers, have been staples on the show since 2014. Mum Julie, dad Tom senior and their children Shaun, Tom Jr and Vanessa never fail to make us laugh.

The Malone family's newest member

In June last year, Tom Malone Jr revealed that a new baby was welcomed to the family.

In an Instagram post, Tom, who appeared on the show until 2021, announced that his brother Lee had welcomed a son.

© Instagram Tom Malone Jr melted hearts with adorable photos of his newborn nephew

He shared the family's exciting news alongside a pair of pictures in which he was cradling his tiny nephew, looking quite the doting uncle. In his caption, he wrote: "Welcome to the family Caelan #UncleDuties."

Fans flooded the comments with sweet messages of congratulations. "Love the name! Congratulations," wrote one, while another added: "What a fantastic Uncle you'll make… All the amazing things you'll be able to teach!"

Lee and his partner Sarah are also proud parents to two-year-old Grayson. Siblings Caelan and Grayson join the Malone family's three other grandchildren. Vanessa is a devoted mother to kids Saoirse, Brogan and Harley.