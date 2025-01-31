Gogglebox star Izzi Warner flooded with support as she shares heartfelt 'goodbye' message

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has received an outpouring of support from fans after sharing a heartfelt message marking the end of her holiday.

Izzi, 29, is best known for her witty commentary on the hit Channel 4 show, where she appears alongside her sister, Ellie. The Leeds-based siblings have been fan favourites since they joined the show in 2015, winning viewers over with their sharp humour and relatable reactions.

WATCH: Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner delights fans with post from first solo trip abroad

A well-earned break

© Instagram Izzi Warner with her sister, Ellie, in Dubai

With Gogglebox set to return in February, Izzi took the opportunity to unwind on a sun-soaked getaway to Dubai. She was joined by Ellie, her partner Nat Eddleston, and their baby son, Ezra. Izzi's two children, Bobby and Bessie, also made the trip.

The family break included a stop in Abu Dhabi, where they reunited with their friend Mathew Lightfoot, a professional dancer currently based in the UAE.

Sharing her memories

© Instagram Izzi Warner shared her thoughts on leaving Dubai

Taking to Instagram, Izzi posted a selection of holiday snaps for her 413,000 followers. Reflecting on the trip, she wrote: "We've said goodbye to Dubai but we've made some amazing memories and had a blast catching up with our gorgeous @mathewlightfoot missing you already."

Fans were quick to shower the TV star with compliments, praising both her travel photos and her appearance.

One follower wrote: "You and Ellie are so beautiful. Lovely pics, looks like a lush place to go."

Another said: "You look amazing." A third added: "Beautiful photos, looks like you had a great time."

Izzi's stunning transformation

© Instagram Izzie Warner looks incredible

Many of Izzi's fans also commented on her noticeable fitness transformation. She has been open about her journey to better health, and her recent photos show her looking radiant and confident.

Last summer, Izzi wowed fans when she attended York Races, showing off her figure in a pink and red floral dress from ASOS DESIGN. Sharing a glamorous snap from the event, she captioned the post: "Yay or Neigh?"

Followers were quick to compliment her, with one writing: "You look amazing!" Another said: "Absolutely stunning, that dress was made for you."

Looking ahead to Gogglebox

© Getty Izzi Warner and Ellie Warner attend the NTAs 2024

With her holiday now over, Izzi is preparing to return to screens for the latest series of Gogglebox. Fans are eager to see her back on the sofa alongside Ellie, ready to deliver their signature commentary on the week's biggest TV moments.

Until then, Izzi can reflect on her well-earned break, knowing she has the love and support of her fans behind her.

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 in February.