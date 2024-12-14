Gogglebox's Sue Sheehan confirms health diagnosis after fans' fears

Gogglebox star Sue Sheehan has confirmed her Bell's palsy diagnosis following weeks of concern from fans. The Channel 4 favourite returned to screens on Friday night after a noticeable absence.

Sue, who appears on the show alongside her husband Steve, candidly addressed her condition during the episode. She shared how living with Bell's palsy has affected her daily life and joked about how she is adjusting.

Sue speaks out

© Channel 4 Gogglebox's Sue speaks out

The condition, which causes temporary weakness or paralysis in the muscles on one side of the face, has meant Sue had to relearn some basic skills. Speaking directly to viewers, she said: "I mean, I've had to relearn to do a couple of things since this Bell's palsy."

"One is to speak through the side of my mouth, and the other one is chewing. Chewing takes a long time," she added.

Steve, ever the jokester, chimed in: "I have offered to chew your food for you, but you declined." To which Sue playfully replied: "No, it's sharper than ever actually."

Fans show support

© Channel 4 Fans show love and support for Sue

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their support for Sue. Many praised her bravery for appearing on the show and raising awareness about the condition.

One viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Best wishes to Sue on Gogglebox as she recovers from Bell's palsy x." Another added: "Fair play to Sue for appearing with Bell's palsy. Raising awareness can only be good."

Others shared messages of encouragement, with one saying: "Poor Sue. Hope her Bell's palsy clears up soon."

A night of TV

© Channel 4 Sue and her husband Steve on Gogglebox together

During the episode, Sue and Steve, along with the rest of the Gogglebox cast, reacted to a variety of shows. These included Jamie Cooks Christmas, You Bet!, The 1% Club, and Netflix's new hit Black Doves.

The Netflix spy thriller, starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw, was a hot topic among viewers. Set against a festive backdrop, the eight-part series has been dubbed a "Christmas series" despite its dramatic plot of spies and assassins.

Raising awareness

© Channel 4 Sue will soon be back to normal

Sue's openness about her condition has struck a chord with viewers, particularly those who have experienced Bell's palsy themselves. The temporary facial paralysis, often caused by viral infections, can be physically and emotionally challenging.

By appearing on Gogglebox, Sue has not only raised awareness but also shown others dealing with similar issues that recovery is possible.

Back to normal

© Getty Sue Sheehan and Steve Sheehan at the 'TRIC Christmas Lunch 2023' at The London Hotel

As Sue continues her recovery, fans will no doubt keep tuning in to watch her and Steve's hilarious banter on the sofa. The pair, known for their sharp wit and relatable commentary, remain fan favourites on the show.

Gogglebox airs on Fridays on Channel 4.