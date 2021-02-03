Gogglebox's Siddiqui family go viral on Twitter over VERY accurate tweet We love Sid, Baasit and Umar on the show!

Gogglebox's Siddiqui family have received high praise on Twitter after a fan said that the trio were the men that he would feel safest in a room with - and we can relate!

MORE: Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui shares rare photos of baby son Theo - and he is such a cutie!

The Twitter user replied to a question on the social media platform which read: "[You're] alone in a room with three men, but [you] feel safe. Who are those men?" simply with a photo of Umar, Baasit and Sid from the show. The tweet received over 60,000 likes, and Baasit replied, writing: "Thanks Joe. Really very kind of you to say," before tagging his sibling and dad in the post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sid Siddiqui reveals hilarious kitchen secret

Fellow Gogglebox fans were quick to agree, with one writing: "They’re definitely the most relatable of anyone on Gogglebox. I suppose it’s no coincidence I’m from the same part of the world as them so maybe that’s it. We’re sensible folk round there."

MORE: What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?

MORE: Gogglebox fans delighted as favourites Mary and Marina receive coronavirus vaccine - see picture

MORE: Beloved Gogglebox family will not return for new series

Another added: "It’s impossible to beat that answer. My daughter and I were only saying the same thing the other week - they just exude gentle, respectful, masculine protection." A third person replied: "You would be given a good cuppa and for some reason am thinking a maths lesson."

People also had plenty of other suggestions to reply to the tweet, with fellow Gogglebox stars Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan Plummer also being a popular choice alongside Would I Lie To You panellists, Rob Brydon, Lee Mack and David Mitchell.

Are you a fan of the Siddiqui family?

It has been a turbulent time for Gogglebox at the moment after a former crew member accused the show of having unacceptable working conditions. Speaking to The Guardian, they said: "People have had enough. You don't turn up to work to be screamed at for 12 hours a day," the former crew member said. "It was the worst job I ever did. The way that it's made is inhumane at times."

In response to the accusations, a spokesperson for the production company told HELLO!: "Studio Lambert takes the welfare of its teams extremely seriously across all its productions," adding that they have "a number of measures in place to encourage people to come forward with any concerns they may have, as well as support systems for a range of issues."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.