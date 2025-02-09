The 1% Club solo contestant claims record-breaking jackpot in historic win

Viewers of The 1% Club were left stunned as one contestant took home the biggest prize in the show's history. The ITV quiz show, hosted by Lee Mack, saw a solo player walk away with £99,000 in an unforgettable episode.

Matthew was the only contestant to correctly answer the final question, securing the entire jackpot for himself. His victory left Lee and the audience in disbelief.

WATCH: The 1% Club player wins £99,000 after answering 1% question

How the final round played out

© ITV Lee Mack is the presenter of The 1% Club on ITV

The final question required the remaining players to solve an anagram. Five contestants reached the last stage, but only Matthew submitted a real answer.

As Lee prepared to reveal the solution, Matthew looked nervous, pressing his lips together. When the host announced that the correct answer was "elephant," the contestant celebrated with a fist pump as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Lee declared: "Congratulations Matthew! You are the winner to everything in the prize pot! That's £99,000!"

Viewers react to Matthew's historic win

© ITV Matthew's historic win on The 1% Club

Fans of the show were quick to react to Matthew's win on social media. Many praised his ability to stay calm under pressure.

One viewer posted: "Huge credit to you Matthew, honestly that is sublime! Handled the pressure well, enjoy the prize." Another wrote: "Well done Matthew! I had all the letters but couldn't see a word in time."

Others admitted they struggled with the question. One joked: "I would have wimped out before the 1% question. All I saw was Phant. Well done, sir."

Previous winners of The 1% Club

© ITV Matthew won a whopping £99,000 on The 1% Club

Matthew is now part of an exclusive group of contestants who have won the top prize on The 1% Club. Only three other British players have ever walked away with the full jackpot.

Daniel O'Halloran, a 24-year-old from Rock Ferry, won £99,000 in May 2023. He later admitted he had never expected to take home such a huge amount. "I was quite confident in getting to the latter stages of the show, but I never in my wildest dreams imagined taking home that much money," he told the Liverpool Echo.

Another winner, Daniel Garai-Ebner, split a £98,000 jackpot with two other contestants in December 2024. The Oxford maths student called the experience "nerve-wracking" but said it was an "incredible" moment.

© ITV No one else could answer the final question correctly on The 1% Club

Hillal Sanderson from Cheshire also won £98,000 after correctly answering a logic puzzle in the final round. She later revealed that keeping the win a secret from her family had been difficult, but she loved seeing their reaction when they watched the episode.

Matthew's win will go down in The 1% Club history as one of the show's most impressive victories. His ability to keep his cool and solve the puzzle when no one else could made for a dramatic and unforgettable episode.

The 1% Club continues to air on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.