This Morning viewers shocked as Alison Hammond missing from show and is replaced by surprise guest host
Alison Hammond on ITV's This Morning TV show© Shutterstock

Alison Hammond was unexpectedly absent from Friday's show on ITV

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
2 minutes ago
This Morning viewers were surprised on Friday (7 February) when Alison Hammond was absent from her usual presenting role alongside Dermot O'Leary.

The 49-year-old, who typically co-hosts the ITV daytime show every Friday, was unexpectedly replaced by Rochelle Humes. No explanation was given for her absence.

Opening the show, Dermot introduced his temporary co-host with enthusiasm, saying: "Welcome to your Friday's This Morning! Joined by the one and only Rochelle this morning!"

Rochelle, 34, responded cheerfully: "Oh thank you, so nice to be back! So good to be back," as Dermot jokingly bowed.

The duo continued as usual, covering the day’s headlines and later welcoming Grown Ups author Marian Keyes for an interview.

Why was Alison missing?

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning© Shutterstock
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning

ITV did not provide a reason for Alison’s absence, but it comes just days after her lavish 50th birthday celebrations.

On Wednesday, This Morning cameras joined Alison at her Birmingham home for a special live segment marking her milestone birthday.

Jeff Brazier arrived at her doorstep with flowers, while Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley sent birthday wishes via video call.

Alison Hammond on This Morning© Shutterstock
Alison Hammond wearing Monsoon on Friday's This Morning

The surprises didn’t stop there. Jeff revealed that the cast of Magic Mike were ready to perform in her back garden, leaving Alison stunned.

The This Morning team also organised heartfelt video messages from her celebrity friends, including Ant and Dec, and The Traitors star Minah.

Dermot shared an emotional tribute, describing Alison as one of the "great pleasures of his life" to know and work with.

Fans react to Alison’s absence

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond interviewing Trinny Woodall on This Morning© Shutterstock
Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond interviewing Trinny Woodall on This Morning

Viewers quickly noticed Alison was missing and took to social media to share their confusion.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Wait, where’s Alison today? I thought she and Dermot always do Fridays?"

Another asked: "No Alison Hammond today?? Hope she’s okay!"

Meanwhile, others praised Rochelle for stepping in, with one viewer writing: "Loving Rochelle and Dermot together. Great energy this morning!"

With no official word on when Alison will return, fans will have to tune in next week to see if she's back alongside Dermot.

This Morning airs on weekdays at 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

