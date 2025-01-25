Lee Mack's super private home with wife features a full-sized Dalek

We're frequently given glimpses behind closed doors at celebrity homes thanks to social media but don't expect Lee Mack to showcase his family home anytime soon.

The comedian and host of The 1% Club, 56, lives close to Hampton Court in Surrey with his wife Tara and their three children – Arlo, aged 20, Louie, 16, and 13-year-old Millie – and previously said he has "never felt the need" to share the details of their daily life on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter (now known as X).

"I'm not interested in telling people I'm off to Magaluf for three weeks or that I am buying a Cornish pasty. It doesn't make sense to me," Lee told The Irish Times back in October 2021.

© Getty Images Lee Mack with his wife and three children at the Cirque du Soleil "Corteo" Premiere

Because of his aversion to posting online, there aren't any photos of Lee and Tara's family home, located just outside the capital.

However, the father-of-three revealed some insights into his home life during the same interview.

Lee Mack's fun-filled house for three kids

Although his kids are more grown-up, Lee did share some details about the interiors of their family home that were centred around games, and we think it would have been the ultimate playground for the three children!

The feature interview reports that close to Lee's study, where the chat was being held, there were fun games all around.

© ITV Lee Mack is the presenter of The 1% Club

"Nearby is a pinball machine, a pool table set up for a game, and a full-sized Dalek – he once appeared in Doctor Who – whose weaponry is pointing at us," the feature explains.

Meanwhile, it's also been reported that Lee often enjoys spending the afternoon working in his garden. "Turning the vegetable patch is easier than thinking of jokes. I always think of it [writing] like building a house: you build the foundations, you build the walls and you put the roof on. And then you wallpaper it. The jokes are the wallpaper with a sitcom."

Lee Mack's super-private family life

Lee has been on our screens in shows like Not Going Out and Would I Lie to You? for years now, so he's easily one of the most recognisable faces on British TV.

But it seems like Arlo, Louie and Millie aren't too phased when it comes to seeing their famous dad on television.

© Stuart Wilson/BAFTA Lee and his wife Tara married in 2004

He told Radio Times in 2017 that his three children aren't "bothered" about watching their dad's show Not Going Out, a BBC sitcom that has been running since 2006.

"They're really not bothered whether it’s on or not," he said. "My wife doesn't really watch it and although my eldest has just started to, it's not his favourite show by a long way – and why would it be?"

The actor also explained that his family life often inspires the storylines for the comedy. "The truth is I just wanted to write a sitcom about what I am in real life, which is a husband and dad of three kids."