The 1% Club contestant wins huge jackpot prize after answering 'hardest question ever'

A contestant on The 1% Club has stunned viewers after walking away with an incredible jackpot prize by correctly answering what has been dubbed the show's 'hardest question ever.'

The hit ITV quiz show, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, first aired in 2022 and quickly became a Saturday night favourite. It challenges 100 contestants to answer a series of logic and reasoning-based questions, with a top prize of £100,000 up for grabs.

WATCH: Contestant wins £50K on The 1% Club

How the game works

© ITV Michael had to answer the hardest question ever on The 1% Club

The 1% Club begins with a question that 90% of the population polled answered correctly. As the game progresses, the questions become increasingly difficult, with fewer people in the general population getting them right.

The final challenge is the ultimate 1% question – one that only 1% of people answered correctly in pre-show testing.

Since its UK success, the format has been adapted internationally, with versions airing in Australia, France, and Turkey.

Michael's big win

© ITV Michael couldn't believe he won The 1% Club

During a recent episode of the Australian edition, contestant Michael walked away with a life-changing sum of $100,000 (£50,000).

The tense final round saw Michael face the ultimate 1% question:

"If January equals 717, March equals 5315 and June equals 4624, then what does August equal?"

With just 30 seconds on the clock, Michael initially hesitated but managed to change his answer just before time ran out. He locked in the number 6848, which turned out to be the correct answer.

The studio audience erupted into applause, celebrating his impressive victory.

Social media reacts

© ITV Jim Jefferies couldn't believe Michael answered the question correctly

Viewers quickly took to social media to praise Michael for his quick thinking and logic.

One fan posted: "That was seriously an impressive answer! He nailed it like a true champion!"

Another viewer added: "I was completely stumped, but Michael absolutely smashed it!"

A third said: "Wow, amazing that he got that! Very clever."

Explaining the answer

© ITV This was the hardest The 1 Per Cent question ever

The correct answer, 6848, is derived from the logic that August has six letters and is the eighth month of the year. By multiplying the two numbers together, the result is 48.

The pattern follows the same logic for the other months provided in the question. January equals 717 (7 letters multiplied by the first month of the year). March equals 5315 (5 letters multiplied by the third month). Finally, June equals 4624 (4 letters multiplied by the sixth month).

What's next for The 1% Club?

© ITV Jim Jeffreys and Michael on The 1 Per Cent Club

With its growing popularity, The 1% Club continues to entertain audiences with its unique format and challenging questions. The show's mix of logic, common sense, and reasoning skills has resonated with viewers worldwide.

Viewers can expect more nail-biting moments and tricky questions as contestants battle it out for a chance to win the top prize.

The 1% Club is on ITV1 on Saturday nights. Earlier episodes are available to stream on ITVX.