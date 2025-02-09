JK Rowling's eighth Strike novel The Hallmarked Man release date finally confirmed

Shortly after the conclusion of Strike season six based on The Ink Black Heart by J.K. Rowling, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith — it has been confirmed that the eighth novel in the series is set to be published later this year, and fans can't wait.

Confirming the news on Robert Galbraith's X account, it was announced that "Strike and Robin’s story continues this September in The Hallmarked Man," with preorders available from September 2, 2025, in hardback, eBook, and audiobook formats.

Fans quickly took to X to share their excitement. One person wrote, "Counting down the days until I dive back into Strike and Robin's world," while another added, "OMG, I hope that cliffhanger from the last book has some kind of resolution! Love this series." A third fan posted, "I am so excited for this!! Can't wait to see how Robin will handle the discovery at the end of the last book! And also, you know, the murders and whatnot, of course!"

J.K. Rowling previously confirmed that there will be ten novels in the series in total and that she is already working on the ninth installment. Speaking about her plans for the books, she told The Times, "I've got six books in my head. I've got the one I'm currently writing. There'll be two more Strikes, and then there are three more books that I want to get to."

Although no official synopsis has been released yet, the author has shared some hints with fans, including photos of the island of Sark, a coat of arms, and a silver bracelet.

While the BBC has yet to renew the hit crime drama, it appears that the cast—Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger—are eager to continue, especially given the strong fan investment in Cormoran and Robin's "will-they-won't-they" romance.

Speaking about filming the series, Tom Burke explained, "Holliday and I have talked about it a lot, and we feel like the currency of it has so much to do with the slow-burn arc, not just the individual stories. That's why it feels so worthwhile playing it through to the end."

If renewed, the series has typically followed a pattern of releasing new seasons approximately every two years, meaning that an adaptation of The Running Grave—the seventh book—could potentially premiere in 2026.

