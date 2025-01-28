Holliday Grainger's next star-studded project after Strike

Holliday Grainger has been a regular fixture on our TV screens in recent weeks thanks to the new season of Strike, which aired back in December – and she's about to return to the big screen in a star-studded sci-fi film.

The 36-year-old actress, who has a number of exciting projects in the works, will be sharing the silver screen with Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette in the upcoming movie, titled Mickey 17, which comes from the Oscar-winning director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more…

WATCH: Robert Pattinson stars in Mickey 17

What is Mickey 17 about?

Based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey7, the film follows unlikely hero Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), who is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise the ice world Niflheim.

© Getty Images for National Board Robert Pattinson stars in the film

The synopsis continues: "Whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it."

Speaking about the film at a press event in Korea, director and writer Bong said the story revolves around "an ordinary powerless and vulnerable young man".

© Getty Holliday Grainger plays the role of Gemma

"Unlike the original novel where Mickey is portrayed as a history teacher and the story is filled with technical explanations about science, I chose to strip away these details and focus purely on the human aspects, to present Mickey as a member of the working class, a lonely figure with an extreme job," he said (per Deadline).

© Warner Bros The film is written and directed by Bong Joon Ho

Mickey 17's star-studded cast

While Robert leads the cast as the titular Mickey, Holliday plays the role of Gemma, alongside Naomi Ackie ( I Wanna Dance with Somebody) as Nasha, Steven Yeun (Beef) as Berto, Toni Collette (Knives Out) as Gwen and Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight) as Hieronymous Marshall. Talk about an all-star cast!

© Getty Mark Ruffalo plays Hieronymous Marshall

Mickey 17 release date

Mark your calendars because Mickey 17 is coming to a screen near you on 7 March, 2025.