Viewers react to Strike season 6 return - as JK Rowling gives major update on new book

BBC's Strike is officially back for season six - and while all four episodes of the new season are now available on iPlayer, plenty of fans took to X to discuss the opening episode, which aired on the BBC on Monday night.

The sixth season is an adaptation of JK Rowling's novel The Ink Black Heart. Written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, the story follows a detective duo - Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott - who solve a series of murders in London.

The latest season sees the pair look into the murder of a young animator after she is found dead in a graveyard - just weeks after she begs Robin for help with a stalker sending her death threats.

Taking to social media to discuss the new episode, one person wrote: "The chemistry between Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger is impeccable. So happy that #Strike is back! It's very rare that a TV adaptation of a book I love lives up to the source material, but this one does. Yes. Yes. Yes."

© BBC Cormoran and Robin in the last season of Strike

Another fan also commented on the couple's relationship, writing: "The way #Strike and Robin look at each other just makes my heart melt." A third person added: "#Strike is back, as good as ever. Really drawn in. Will try not to binge! Exceptional acting."

Another fan was full of praise for the show, despite not being a fan of the book. They posted: "Enjoyed the first episode of The Ink Black Heart more than I thought I would. Found the book incredibly tedious, reading hundreds of pages of in-game chat was a real snoozefest. Thankfully, the TV adaptation seems - so far at least - to have stripped that right back."

© BBC Robin and Cormoran in Strike

JK Rowling also revealed that she had been watching the show while working on the ninth novel in the series. She wrote: "It's strange and wonderful to watch Strike #6 while sitting with your laptop and working on the plan of Strike #9."

Seven books in the series have now been released, with The Running Grave being the last novel published in 2023. Joanne has confirmed that the seventh novel is titled The Hallmarked Man - but has yet to confirm a release date.

Tom Burke as Coromoron Strike in Strike

Joanne has revealed that she plans to write “at least” ten novels in the series, telling the BBC: "The first time I met Tom, I said, ‘Well I hope to God you do enjoy playing this character because I think I’ve got at least another 10 books in me, so you could be locked in for quite a few years here.'"