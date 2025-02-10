Bridgerton star 'beyond delighted' as return to hit show is confirmed

This star has been away from our screens for far too long! Following her triumph performance as the delightful Penelope Featherington AKA Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan went on to star in the hit comedy Big Mood - and the star has now confirmed that she will be back for season two!

The show, which Channel 4 revealed was their streaming platform’s highest new comedy launch since Derry Girls, follows Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan and It's a Sin's Lydia West as Maggie and Eddie, respectively.

WATCH: Meet Yerin Ha, who is taking over from Nicola Coughlan for Bridgerton season 4

The story follows the ups and downs of their friendship, with the synopsis for season two teasing: "It’s been a year since Maggie and Eddie last saw each other, without any contact between the best friends. When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn’t alone - Maggie has competition, in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney.

Can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie’s new life? Or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?"

© Channel 4 Lydia West and Nicola Coughlan in Big Mood

The show's creator, Camilla Whitehill, shared her delight at the news, saying: "I had no plan B and zero transferable skills so I am overjoyed to be bringing Big Mood back for another round!

"Discovering that there are actually loads of weirdos who like the same weirdo stuff as me has been a real privilege. My eternal love and gratitude go to everyone at Channel 4, Dancing Ledge and Fremantle for their fierce support and hard work. My ongoing blackmail campaign against Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West continues in earnest. They’ll never escape me."

© Channel 4 Lydia West and Nicola Coughlan in Big Mood

Nicola added: "Deeply grateful to everyone who loves our mad, funny, sad show. It’s been one of the greatest joys of my life making it, and I’m beyond delighted that we get to come back and tell the next chapter of Maggie and Eddie’s story. Rats at the ready," while Lydia wrote: "So excited to reunite with my besties and work on series 2! I can’t wait to see the scripts and get back to the world of Eggie!"

Channel 4’s Head of Comedy, Charlie Perkins, also praised the show’s return: "People really took to this zeitgeisty Buddy-Comedy with excellent central performances from Nicola and Lydia.

© Getty Images Nicola Coughlan attends the special screening of "Bridgerton" season 3

Coupled with the heart and passion of all those involved in Big Mood, we’re excited to see how Camilla captures everything that people loved about the first series and beyond in series two."

Nicola will also return as the happily wed Penelope in season four of Bridgerton, though the focus will now fall on the Bridgerton's second eldest son, Benedict, and his blossoming romance with Sophie.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Speaking to E! News back in October, Nicola said: "It’s quite nice to take a step back and let them [the new romantic leads] like to do it all. We’ve been filming for about a month now. But I get to pop in and out, so I get to come to New York which I couldn’t have done last year, so it’s quite nice.

"It’s gonna be amazing. Luke and Yerin are hard at work now. They’re having such a good time. I’m sure the show will go on forever, there’s lots more love stories to be told."