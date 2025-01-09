Nicola Coughlan says minimalist fresh-faced glam is a vibe for 2025

Nicola Coughlan has a lot to celebrate. Aside from the fact that today is her 38th birthday, she was also recently nominated for a SAG Award for her stellar performance in Bridgerton.

Ahead of her special day, on Wednesday, the Derry Girls actress glammed up for a screening of William Tell and she's reminded us that fresh-faced minimalist beauty is the vibe for 2025.

Nicola looked to her trusted celebrity makeup artist Neil Young, AKA @neilyoungbeauty, to achieve her enviable glow. Neil posted a stunning picture of the star wearing a bustier black feather trim dress, with her golden blonde locks slicked back with a precise middle parting, showcasing her flawless complexion.

© WireImage Nicola is known for subtle makeup looks

Nicola's skin was luminous, suggesting a radiant foundation or tinted moisturiser was used to create a dewy, satin finish. Subtle contouring was visible along her jawline, with a soft highlight applied on the high points of her face including her nose and cheekbones. This added structure and glow to her face without looking too sculpted.

For eye makeup, she opted for a smokey, neutral-toned look using taupe, warm brown and soft bronze shades. The shadow was blended seamlessly by Neil across the lids and slightly into the crease giving a soft, diffused effect. A dark brown pencil was used to define the lash line, with a slight smudge to enhance the smoky effect.

To add a flush of colour, the A-list artist used Nicola's signature hue, soft peach, across the apples of her cheeks. This added warmth to her skin and ties the look together. As for the lips, the Bridgerton star opted for glossy mauve pink tone, complementing the overall makeup without overpowering it. The use of gloss enhanced the radiant and fresh look of the makeup.

After it was announced that she was nominated for Female Actor in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards, the British actress expressed her surprise at her fist nomination in a statement: “This is a very lovely early birthday present!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m absolutely in shock and so honoured thank you @sagawards and so proud of the whole @bridgertonnetflix family.” Furthermore, Bridgerton is also nominated for best ensemble in a drama series, with the entire cast - including Nicola and her fellow lead, Luke Newton.