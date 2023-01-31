Bridgerton: the real reason why Phoebe Dynevor has left show The actress has confirmed that Daphne Bridgerton will not appear in season three

In a shock announcement, Phoebe Dynevor has officially confirmed that she will not be returning to season three of Bridgerton. During a red carpet appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, the actress was asked about any upcoming storylines for her character.

"Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer," she told Screen Rant. While Phoebe's response points towards Daphne's absence in season three, many have suggested that her comments could indicate a reduced role, rather than a complete departure.

But why has the 27-year-old decided to exit the Netflix series? It could be the result of an extremely busy filming schedule. Since making her 2020 debut in Bridgeton, Phoebe has gone on to land major roles, appearing in The Colour Room and Bank Of Dave.

As for her upcoming projects, Phoebe's filming schedule for the Miramax spy thriller, The Inheritance, did present an overlap with season three of Bridgerton. While the period drama officially commenced production in July 2022, the actress was, at that time, committed to shooting her new movie, which is directed by Neil Burger.

Pheobe Dynevor confirmed Daphne's exit during an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival

Taking to Instagram in August 2022, Phoebe shared a number of beautiful snaps from The Inheritance's various filming locations around the world. She captioned it: "A few from the past couple of months. Cairo to Delhi to Seoul. What a beautiful ride. Excited for you to see what we've made."

The actress was busy filming for The Inheritance when Bridgerton season three was in production

While Phoebe was no doubt missed on set by her Bridgerton family, it looks as though they've been sharing plenty of support for the TV star. Replying to her behind-the-scenes photos from The Inheritance, Phoebe's Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley – aka Kate Sharma – replied: "She's flying."

So far, cast and crew have remained tight-lipped about The Inheritance, although it's been reported that Phoebe's character will be plunged into"a world of secrecy and crime" after reconnecting with her estranged father.

